This is Australia’s best grenache

Barossa’s Krondorf Wines has been named 2021 James Halliday Grenache Challenge winner for its 2020 Founders View Barossa Grenache.

The fifth annual James Halliday Grenache Challenge invited producers from all Australian wine regions to participate in a competitive tasting to celebrate and elevate the varietal.

Krondorf is part of Endeavour Group’s Pinnacle Drinks. Director Paul Walton said: “Congratulations to [chief winemaker] Nick Badrice [above] and the teams at Krondorf Barossa Valley and Dorrien Winery, winners of the 2021 Halliday Grenache Challenge.

“In a high quality field of 146 entries from across Australia, 2020 Krondorf Barossa Valley Founders View Grenache achieved Top Gold and 97 points.

“Exciting times for the Krondorf team with a new Tanunda cellar door opening before Xmas, an opportunity for Nick and Tony Ganzis to share this award winner along with an amazing range of exclusive cellar door wines.”

2021 McLaren Vale Wine Show Chair of Judges, Tony Love said: “The 2021 James Halliday Grenache Challenge was a showcase of one of the country’s most loved wine varieties at the height of its powers.

“A highlight of the Challenge was to witness the diversity of Grenache expression, from juicy, lighter, easy drinking styles to bolder and more robust iterations. All variations are, of course, legitimate, while the finest of the entries created plenty of enthusiastic interest from all three panels of judges.

“After a rigorous day of assessment, the winner emerged from the highest quality selection of finalists after displaying attractive varietal aromatic characters with a sense of power, yet elegantly controlled and balanced. A superb example of South Australian Grenache.”

The Challenge received a record 146 Grenache entries across a diverse range of Australian winegrowing regions.

James Halliday noted: “Grenache has come in from the cold in no uncertain fashion. One statistic speaks louder than words. In 2010 the average price per tonne was $575; this year (2021) it averaged $1256 per tonne. Its geographic spread has also increased, but two regions dominate: the Barossa Valley and McLaren Vale in a multitude of styles. It’s also exciting to see 2021 wines starting to appear, with more to come.”

Australia’s top 15 grenache wines

1. Krondorf 2020 Founders View Barossa Grenache

2. S.C.Pannell 2019 Old McDonald Grenache

3. Silent Noise Wines 2021 MF Grenache

4. Orlando 2019 Cellar 13 Grenache 95 Gold

5. Langmeil Winery 2019 Rough Diamond Grenache

6. Z Wine 2021 August Old Vine Basket Pressed Grenache

7. Whistler Wines 2021 Get In My Belly Grenache

8. Longline Wines 2019 Albright Grenache

9. Chalk Hill Wines Alpha Crucis 2020 Old Vine Grenache

10. Hedonist 2020 Ecology Grenache

11. Gemtree Wines 2020 Small Batch Egg Grenache

12. Berg Herring 2020 Grenache

13. Ministry of Clouds 2020 Grenache

14. Pepperjack 2020 Grenache

15. Main & Cherry 2021 Grenache