The world’s most luxurious cocktail lands in Australia

Icebergs Dining Room has created Australia’s most luxurious cocktail to celebrate Don Julio REAL making its Australian debut this week, with the world’s last and limited bottles arriving from Mexico.

Don Julio REAL is the most premium offering in the Don Julio tequila portfolio. Aged for three to five years in American white-oak barrels, Don Julio REAL is rare and incredibly smooth. Its bottle is adorned with leaves and an elegant piña stopper, which give a subtle and sophisticated nod to the agave plant that is at the heart of the spirit.

Don Julio has collaborated with iconic Bondi venue Icebergs Dining Room and Bar to craft Australia’s ultimate luxury margarita, the Real. Crafted by Matty Opai, Drinks Director at Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, the luxe take on a margarita includes Queensland lime skin macerated in raw agave sugar for four days, creating a rich agave Oleo Saccharum (Latin: ‘oil sugar’) with an intense depth of flavour and strong citrus base. Icebergs’ own blend of orange bitters and citrus tincture are added for length and balance, while a dash of saline bring all the flavours together.

A splash of aged Grand Marnier gives the drink complexity, before Don Julio REAL is added and stirred down tableside over a clear block of Bare Bones Ice in an elegant crystal tumbler. A spoon of finger lime caviar is added across the top of the drink for texture and set alight with a flamed orange zest.

The resulting luxurious cocktail is available now for $180, until sold out.

Opai said: “Truly a drink using the signature Icebergs flair, the Real brings the unique flavours of Don Julio REAL and a Margarita together, twisted into a simple and elegant serve.”

Don Julio REAL is bottled at an ABV of 40% and is available in Australia until sold out from select venues and independent bottle shops; RRP $550, 750ml.

Diageo puts its money on tequila for market share growth