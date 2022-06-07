Vivid Sydney revives CBD hotels & bars

After an extremely tough two years, the launch of Vivid Sydney has seen restaurants and bars across the city full, while CBD hotels have experienced their best weekend occupancy figures since 2019.

Vivid Sydney attracted more than 435,000 people on its opening weekend, up 8% on the same weekend in 2019 – and an all-time record.

Tourism Accommodation Australia (TAA) CEO Michael Johnson said the lights extravaganza had seen hotel bookings jump to above 80% for the first time since the pandemic began with visitors flocking into the city from across regional NSW and other states.

Data for the last week of May (which included the launch of Vivid Sydney) showed revenue per available room was up 65.5% against the same week in May last year. Occupancy peaked at 82.8% on Saturday, May 28 and could have been higher if labour shortages and hotels capping did not have to occur.

“This is a far cry from last year when entire floors of hotels were closed – indeed some accommodation hotels were actually shut – due to the lack of visitors,” said Johnson.

“Destination NSW and the State Government should be congratulated for staging an event which is giving the struggling tourism accommodation sector such a boost in the quiet winter months.

“The economic flow-on effects to pubs, restaurants and other small businesses in the CBD will be in the millions over the three-week event.”

Restaurants and bars across the CBD enjoyed a roaring trade over the first three nights of the festival, with more than 100,000 diners within the Vivid Sydney footprint alone and many venues staying at full capacity after the Vivid Sydney lights were turned off at 11pm.

Accommodation Association CEO Richard Munro said the run-away success of Vivid has once again highlighted the chronic hospitality labour shortage.

“It’s ironic many hotels have to turn travellers away because they don’t have enough staff, after two years of having staff but no travellers,” said Munro.

“Capped visitor numbers mean some venues can’t take full advantage of Vivid’s popularity.”

TAA and Accommodation Australia will be working closely with the new Federal Government on this issue and have welcomed the Australian Government’s recent $10million initiative towards promoting Australians back into the hospitality industry.

Vivid Sydney Later initiative ignites bar scene