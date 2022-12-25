Bombay Sapphire launches new cocktail competition

Bacardi is preparing to launch the Bombay Sapphire Cocktail Competition in Australia, with the brand’s motto – Stir Creativity – at its heart.

Bartenders will be asked to reframe the world around them, and see the creativity in the everyday. Making a selection from the Bombay Sapphire family and highlighting Bombay Sapphire, Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, Bombay Citron Pressé, Bombay Bramble or Bombay Sapphire Sunset in their cocktail inspired by the world around them and presenting it in a ‘Saw This, Made This’ format.

Australia’s Bombay Sapphire Brand Ambassador Corina Retter said: “The creative talent of Australian bartenders continually blows me away and I can’t wait to see what they deliver for the Bombay Sapphire Stir Creativity Cocktail Competition. Bombay Sapphire is asking hospitality professionals across the country to be inspired by the world around them and craft a cocktail based on that inspiration.”

The winner will walk away with the inaugural Bombay Sapphire Stir Creativity Cocktail Competition trophy, $3000 prize money, a pin crafted of their winning cocktail and a trip to London and the home of Bombay Sapphire – the Bombay Sapphire Laverstoke Mill is on the site of a former paper mill in the Hampshire countryside.

The winner will receive an exclusive experience learning about the rare production processes used to make our world-famous gin and discover the sustainable measures and ecology of the conservation area of the distillery.

Entries open on 16 January 2023 and close 11.59pm AEST on 22 February 2023. Learn more here.

Bacardi launches Bombay Sapphire Citron Pressé

