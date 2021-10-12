Tia Maria Matcha Cream Liqueur launches

Tia Maria is celebrating the launch of its new Matcha Cream Liqueur with another series of its ‘Two of a Kind’ podcast.

Tia Maria Matcha features the distinctive flavours of Japanese green matcha. The new product sees the brand expand its portfolio by adding tea liqueur to join the popular coffee liqueur.

Trent Russell, Regional Director for Illva Saronno APAC said: “We noticed the increasing demand for matcha in food and beverage products and wanted to create an alcoholic matcha beverage. We loved creating the brand new Tia Maria Matcha and pushing the boundaries of what this versatile liqueur can do and we are incredibly excited to finally share it with the Australian market.”

The new ‘Two of a Kind’ podcast series follows its successful debut last year and is again hosted by TV presenter and recent SAS Australia contestant Erin Holland. The series will feature stories from unique Australians, including a decorated high jumper who battled a brain tumour at a young age, to an actor who now speaks up on behalf of minorities and the vulnerable.

In the first episode of the podcast, Erin (above) will be speaking with South Australian actor and Neighbours alumni Sharon Johal and her work on supporting minorities and the vulnerable, after she was the first Punjabi Sikh actor in a permanent role on mainstream television.

The second episode will see Colombian born Jono Castano, an ex-soccer player turned personal trainer to the stars. Castano helped actor Rebel Wilson shed nearly 30kgs, has more than 650,000 Instagram followers and recently opened his new gym, Acero.

The third episode will look into the life and career of model and high jumper Amy Pejkovic, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was only 19, which dashed her dreams of going to the 2012 Olympics. Determined to not let anything stand in her way, Amy has since gone on to be ranked number 2 in the Australian high jump and has continued a successful modelling and presenting career, all while juggling university part-time.

The fourth guest on the podcast will be basketballer, and winner of Big Brother 2021 Marley Biyendolo (below). Marley entered the Big Brother house in July 2021 motivated to win to support his father. Marley went on to win Big Brother and now continues to play basketball for the Dandenong Rangers. He also works in the disability sector as a support worker and psychosocial recovery coach.

Finally, the last guest on the podcast will be industry icon and one of Australia’s most sought after fashion stylists, Donny Galella. For over 15 years, Donny has styled celebrities for an abundance of awards nights and red carpets, and is a regular fashion commentator on Aussie television. Most recently, Donny has launched a new campaign called ‘Pampered with Purpose’ to celebrate the women of Australia who deserve a bit of pampering.

The new Tia Maria Matcha Liqueur features the distinctive flavours of Japanese green Matcha. This new product sees the brand expanding its portfolio adding tea liqueur to join the popular coffee liqueur.

Tia Maria Matcha can simply be poured over ice or used as an ingredient in cocktails and food.

Here’s a serving suggestion:

Matcha-tini

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp matcha powder

45ml Tia Maria Matcha

15ml vodka

Method: Create a green matcha rim on half of a coupe or martini glass by mixing together the sugar and matcha powder in a dish. Chill your glass for 10 minutes or until you have moisture on it. Dip the glass rim into the matcha mixture. Pour Tia Maria Matcha, vodka and ice into a cocktail shaker. Shake the ingredients together. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into the glass.

Tune into the new ‘Two of a Kind’ podcast on on Spotify and Apple from Tuesday, October 5, with a new episode released weekly. Find the new Tia Maria Matcha Cream liqueur in leading independent retailers for $42.