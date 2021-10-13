Endeavour Group expects its “biggest digital Christmas on record”

Endeavour Group has revealed there has been a dramatic shift in the way customers are liquor shopping, with the pandemic accelerating digital transactions such as contactless delivery and pick up orders.

CEO and MD Steve Donohue told Endeavour Group’s first Supplier Forum as a stand-alone business, which took place earlier today via a virtual format, that liquor retail has “changed irrevocably”.

“We are expecting the biggest digital Christmas on record,” he said.

During the forum – which had more than 1200 people tuning in across the country, the highest attendance to date – Endeavour Group’s Head of Merchandising Transformation Bree Coleman talked about how important it was for suppliers to provide as much information about their products when entering them into the system so customers can find their products digitally.

“Every day, we have over 250,000 searches on our BWS and Dan Murphy’s sites,” she said.

“When suppliers provide high-quality data on their products, they gain greater visibility through our on-site search functions as well as in our email program and our other emerging digital platforms,” she explained.

Jon O’Loughlin, Head of Client Development at consumer data business Fonto, noted this week that COVID-19 has permanently changed the way Australians shop.

“Alcohol is no different, and we expect this to accelerate in the category in the future,” he said. “Consumers tell us they like to take their time to consider more options when buying alcohol online. If the online ordering process is made really easy and click and collect is seamless, customers will keep coming back.”

O’Loughlin noted that as the bottleshops have been allowed to stay open, there has been no enforced requirement for consumers to switch to online.

“Most of the online shopping has been via click and collect rather than delivery,” he said. “We have an unproven hypothesis that people were put off ordering deliveries as the delays in general parcel deliveries put them off. Click and collect is easier and more suited to personal preference.”

Endeavour Announces Supplier of the Year Awards

Endeavour also announced it will launch a Supplier of the Year Awards Program next year to recognise the triumphs and successes of its supplier partners.

Endeavour Group’s General Manager Merchandising Tim Carroll said: “After a very tough few years, we can’t wait to get together and share a drink with our suppliers. Being able to toast the successes of our suppliers is something we are very much looking forward to. We cannot wait and we’re already working on making this the night of nights.”

Suppliers have been encouraged to save the date for May 12, 2022, when the awards will be held at the Timber Yard in Port Melbourne. More details on categories and how to apply will be shared with suppliers in coming months through Distilled, the company’s quarterly insights magazine.

Endeavour Group also announced it would be sharing its first Sustainability Strategy next week.

“Each of us plays an important role in the responsibility we have to our customers and our industry, and I encourage you, our suppliers, to have those deeper conversations about your own goals, and all the ways you can partner with us to create meaningful change,” Carroll said.