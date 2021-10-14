Baileys launches limited edition Apple Pie Liqueur

Baileys Apple Pie Flavoured Liqueur has finally landed in Australia after becoming a cult hit in the US last year.

Available for a limited time only, the liqueur blends the flavours of homemade apple pie, with the creaminess of vanilla ice-cream and Baileys Original Irish Cream, topped with hints of cinnamon and spices.

A versatile treat, the liqueur can be enjoyed many ways:

Poured over ice

Drizzled over your favourite vanilla ice-cream

Added to a tasty cocktail (appletini anyone?)

Mixed into an apple inspired baked treat

Sales of cream liqueurs have been booming over the last 12 months, with at-home consumers embracing the comfort food equivalent of the drinks world.

According to the IWSR 2020 Australia Report, cream liqueurs account for 38% volume share of total liqueurs and grew 34.7% in 2020. This growth was driven by consumers looking for versatile, authentic and comforting drinks that can be used to create cocktails at home and elevate, or even replace, desserts.

To celebrate the second limited release in the US, Baileys tapped four bakeries across the country known for their renowned sweets to curate one-of-a-kind desserts infused with the flavour of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur. Above is a Classic Baileys Apple Pie from Four & Twenty Blackbirds in Brooklyn, New York. It’s made with a brown butter vanilla custard infused with the flavour of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and fresh apples topped with a lattice pie crust.

Head here for more recipe inspiration, including Baileys Baked Apple Crumble, Baileys Appletini Cocktail, Baileys Apple Pie Chai Cocktail.

Baileys Apple Pie (700ml) will be available from mid-October for a limited time at all leading liquor stores nationwide – until stocks last. RRP $36.99. 17% ABV.

At-home revival for cream liqueurs