Singer Angus Stone joins Pure Scot whisky

Aussie-owned Scotch whisky Pure Scot has announced that singer-songwriter Angus Stone is joining the Melbourne-based team as their Creative Director.

Stone, who recently released a new album ‘Life is Strange’ with sister Julia Stone and has a new album ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’ set to release on November 12 under his Dope Lemon moniker, is an avid Scotch whisky drinker. He will help Pure Scot team create a limited-edition capsule titled Pure Scot Creator Series.

Pure Scot is produced by Bladnoch Distillery, Scotland’s southernmost distillery and one of only a handful that remain independently owned. Since being purchased in 2015 by entrepreneur and philanthropist David Prior, Bladnoch has enjoyed a renaissance, launching its line of award-winning Bladnoch Single Malt Whiskies and Pure Scot, its contemporary Blended Scotch Whisky, in over 40 countries. In 2017, Bladnoch Distillery celebrated its 200-year anniversary making it one of the

oldest and largest independent distilleries in Scotland.

Stone said: “Scotch is a special moment in time. Whoever you’ve chosen to drink it with is a special one and there’s something cool about that.”

On the partnership with Pure Scot, whose brand mantra is ‘life in flow’, Stone added: “This feels it’s in its right place and it’s in flow. For me, whisky is a time for me to reflect after a show, to take a moment by myself with a Scotch and think about the

night.”

Stone and Prior share mutual values for conservation and environmentalism, with Stone hosting fundraising campaigns to protect the Great Barrier Reef, and Prior leading the Prior Family Foundation which supports various initiatives such as Wildlife Warriors and Greening Australia.

The Pure Scot Creator Edition made in collaboration with Angus Stone will be released in early 2022.

