Campari is bringing Truly Hard Seltzer to Australia

Campari has announced it’s launching America’s second biggest selling hard seltzer – Truly – in Australia next year.

Representing almost a third of the US hard seltzer market, Truly Hard Seltzer will join other Campari brands in the Australian market including Aperol, Wild Turkey, Campari, Skyy, The Glen Grant, Espolòn, Bulldog and Baron Samedi.

Campari will manufacture the hard seltzer locally in Victoria and is looking to replicate the runaway success of Australia’s biggest selling hard seltzer, White Claw. Lion scored the Australian distribution rights to White Claw 12 months ago and the brand snared a 30.9% volume share of the hard seltzer market during the last quarter.

Simon Durrant, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand at Campari Group, said Truly Hard Seltzer brand will increase the exceptional growth the seltzer category has experienced in Australia when it launches in February.

“The industry is constantly evolving,” he said. “Seltzer RTDs really have exploded in this market and are now the sixth biggest player in the ready-to-drink category, with growth driven by consumers looking for flavour-forward drinking experiences and choice. The introduction of Truly Hard Seltzer in Australia, through our partnership with the Boston Beer Company, will enable us to seriously play in this category.”

Dave Burwick, President and CEO of The Boston Beer Company said: “We have seen tremendous growth in the seltzer category in Australia and we are excited to bring our iconic Truly Hard Seltzer brand to the Australian market, giving Australian drinkers even more reasons to taste what the vibrant seltzer category has to offer.

“Campari shares our passion for brand building and driving sustainable category growth. While we are focused on launching Truly Hard Seltzer, we also see the potential to expand into other Truly product lines.”

Truly opens tap room in the US

Truly Hard Seltzer recently announced its opening its first dedicated taproom in Los Angeles, the first taproom for a major US hard seltzer brand.

Truly LA’s 12 taps will feature beverages from the brand’s large range of varieties which include hard seltzers, lemonades, iced teas, and punch, as well as new flavours that promise to be exclusive to the taproom.

What’s next for seltzer in Australia