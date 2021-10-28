Double digit sales growth for Sapporo Beer

Sapporo Beer has experienced double digit growth in Australia, with ex-brewery sales up 10% in the 12 months to August 2021.

It comes as the brand relaunches its manga inspired marketing campaign; Refined By Rebellion. Following a successful launch in 2020, this year’s campaign brings to life the brand origin story as the ‘First Beer of Japan’. With a proud standing as the pioneer of Japanese beer, Sapporo Premium Beer is distributed by Coopers Brewery in Australia and New Zealand.

Sapporo Brand Manager Chris Levey said Sapporo continues to see strong growth across Australia, meeting Premium Beer drinkers increasing desire for brands with authenticity and heritage, and offering them a choice against the mainstream.

“Japanese beer continues to grow in popularity with Australian drinkers and Sapporo is one of the fastest growing premium international beer brands in the country,” Levey said.

“Sapporo continues to deliver high performing sales for trade retailers in bottle shops and pubs across the country.”

The brand’s signature manga artwork has also been expanded to feature on limited-edition cartons which are now available in BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide.

“Following the success of last year’s campaign, we wanted to help shoppers connect the dots in store, so we’re delighted to be able to bring our story to life with our limited-edition manga carton, exclusive to BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores nationwide,” he said.

“The new carton, offering 24 x 355ml bottles, looks great and really stands out in store, putting our origin story as the First Beer of Japan at the forefront of our communications.”

Off the back of Sapporo’s success in Australia, the brand has also just launched a 4-pack 500ml can format in all First Choice Liquor stores and selected Liquorland stores across the country.

“Discovery beers favour smaller formats, so with strong sales momentum and increasing consumer interest in the brand, we’re excited to see how this new ‘discovery pack’ can help drive trial with premium beer drinkers across Australia,” Levey said.

“More Australians are drinking Sapporo Premium Beer than ever before and we’re finding ways to deliver the First Beer of Japan in formats that suit all occasions.”

“Consumers long to discover authentic brands and we expect Sapporo Premium Beer will be top of mind for Australians seeking new and more rewarding International Beer experiences this summer.”

Japan’s brewers respond to demand recovery

It’s a similar sales story in Japan, where Sapporo is stepping up the production and sale of draft beer for use in restaurants and drinking establishments.

There has been a recovery in demand as pandemic-related restrictions on serving alcohol have been eased after the expiry of the state of emergency at the end of last month.

Sapporo Breweries is tripling output of draft beer in October, with a fourfold increase in November, compared to last month.

