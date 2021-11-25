Treasury Wine Estates has launched an industry-leading domestic and family violence (DFV) pledge outlining its commitment to prevent and respond to domestic violence impacting its team members.

The announcement comes in the same week as the Federal Government announced it is establishing a Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Commission to ensure “real and tangible” improvements are achieved under the next National Plan to end violence against women and children.

In a joint statement, Minister for Women Marise Payne and Minister for Women’s Safety Anne Ruston said $22.4 million will be invested over five years to establish the new commission, which will have research and secretariat staff.

It will be tasked with supporting the development of policy to address violence against women, developing relationships with the sector and improving cooperation between the commonwealth and states and territories.

“The next National Plan will be an ambitious blueprint to end violence against women and children, but it must be more than words,” Senator Payne said.

As part of TWE’s commitment, the company will extend its support available to team members affected by domestic and family violence, including:

• All permanent and casual TWE team members who experience DFV can access up to 10 days of paid leave, emergency financial support up to AUD$5000, as well as a range of flexible work arrangements as needed.

• All team members who support someone affected by DFV will also have access of up to 10 days of paid leave.

• People leaders will be provided with materials and resources to help them in recognising, responding to, and supporting any team members who are affected by DFV.

TWE Chief People Officer Katie Hodgson said the role of companies in taking a proactive role in responding to domestic and family violence is crucial to its prevention and reducing the detrimental impacts it has on individuals, families, and communities across all areas of society.

“Our updated policy and guidelines will ensure any of our team members experiencing domestic and family violence feel safe and supported. The work environment can often be the only place where someone experiencing domestic and family violence feels safe, so we have a responsibility to protect our team members and ensure their long-term welfare and safety,” Hodgson said.

“By setting standards, raising awareness, prompting conversations, and supporting those impacted, we can contribute towards the elimination of domestic and family violence in our communities.

“At TWE, we believe that human rights recognise the inherent value of each person and encompass the basic freedoms and protections that belong to every single one of us. Our business and people can only thrive when human rights are safeguarded, and so we’re committed to providing a work environment where people are not only safe, but respected, valued and treated as equals.”

