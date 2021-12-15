Australia’s top trending cocktail recipe for 2021

Google has published its annual overview of key search trends and themes of the year, which provides a surprising glimpse into the recipes that Australians have been obsessing over in 2021. While most of them were for foods, one cocktail recipe made the Top 10 … can you guess what it was? Yep, the Negroni, which ranked fifth.

Admittedly, curried sausages and Anzac biscuits were higher up the list … but the cocktail beat lamb shanks.

Go the Negroni!

The iconic cocktail was born in 1919 when Count Camillo Negroni entered a bar in Florence and asked for an Americano with gin instead of soda water, inspired by his recent trip to Britain. Over the last 100 years, the Negroni has stood the test of time to achieve cult status.

At the beginning of the year, Drinks International asked 100 of the best bars in the world to rank their biggest selling cocktails and the Negroni nabbed the No.2 spot. In July, The Guardian dubbed it “The cocktail of 2021”.

“A decade ago, ordering a negroni was “a secret handshake, a sign to bartenders that you knew what you liked, and how to order it”, according to Bon Appétit magazine.

“Fast-forward to summer 2021, and it has gone from arthouse to blockbuster,” The Guardian says.

According to Nielsen, the Negroni is benefiting from a resurgence in interest in bitter drinks, together with the emergence of two key trends: the experimentation of passionate distillers crafting their own amaros (Italian for “bitter”), and young, sociable consumers who are seeking fresh flavours, premium brands and memorable experiences when they visit their favourite bars and restaurants.

Here’s a classic recipe from Campari:

Negroni

1 part (1oz, 3cl) Campari

1 part (1oz, 3cl) Gin

1 part (1oz, 3cl) Red Vermouth

1 slice of orange

METHOD: Pour all ingredients directly into a rock glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of orange.

In other exciting drinks trends, searches for Blue Curacao were up 250%, while searches for Long Island Iced Tea were up 150%. Mind you, we all need a stiff drink after what 2021 has put us through.

But back to the recipes we Googled most …

Australia’s top 10 trending recipe searches for 2021

Gnocchi recipes Guacamole recipe Curried sausages recipe Anzac biscuits recipe Negroni recipe Lamb shank recipe Brussels sprouts recipes Minestrone soup recipe Rocky road recipe Tzatziki recipe

Curatif Negroni wins at RTD Masters

IF you prefer someone else to do your Negroni mixing for you … without bar hopping … Curatif Never Never Distilling Co Negroni just won a Silver Medal in the Gin Based category at The Pre-Mixed & RTD Masters 2021, part of The Global Spirits Masters series hosted by The Spirits Business.

Curatif also picked up a Master Medal in the Rum Based category for its Plantation Pineapple Daiquiri, while Curatif Archie Rose Espresso Martini 120ml – Silver Medal in Vodka Based category.



How to make a killer Negroni