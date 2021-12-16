Australian Venue Co acquires Saturno Group venues

Australian Venue Co has announced it is acquiring the Saturno Group’s eight Adelaide pubs and four bottle shops. The new venues will bring AVC’s South Australian portfolio to a total of 18 venues.

The Unley, West End Tavern, The Mile End, The Colonist and Avenues Café Bar are all located in the Adelaide CBD and fringe suburbs. The non-metro venues include The Victoria Hotel in Strathalbyn, The Duck in Coromandel Valley and Mick O’Shea’s Hotel in Hackham. These venues will continue to operate as usual following completion of the acquisition, anticipated in February 2022, and Australian Venue Co will continue to employ all venue staff.

This acquisition comes as the group continues to invest in South Australian hospitality venues, following the acquisitions of Parkside Hotel and Naracoorte Hotel, the recently completed $3.6million renovation of Brighton Metro Hotel and planned renovations at Hampstead Hotel, Waterloo Station Hotel and Robe Hotel.

Australian Venue Co CEO Paul Waterson (above) said: “We see a lot of potential in the South Australian market. We’ve been operating in SA with a local team on the ground for over two years and will continue to invest in the State.

“These pubs have been part of their community for decades, and we’re excited to be part of the next chapter. We can’t wait to meet the team and the locals at each of these venues.”

A spokesperson for Saturno Group added: “Adrian and Leon have retired from the industry after 50 years and they wish to thank all the wonderful people they have worked with.’

