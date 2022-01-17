19 Crimes announces new celebrity collaboration

Treasury Wine Estates is partnering with Martha Stewart on its latest celebrity collaboration for 19 Crimes: Martha’s Chard.

The alliance has been sparked by the culinary queen’s friendship with Snoop Dogg, who is the face of two wines in the 19 Crimes range.

“Just like her creative collaborator and friend Snoop, Martha Stewart also embodies the spirit of 19 Crimes – disruption and culture creation,” said Treasury Wine Estates’ marketing president John Wardley. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome another absolute icon of modern American culture to the 19 Crimes family.”

19 Crimes labels feature convicts who were found guilty of at least one of 19 crimes that resulted in being sentenced to live in Australia as punishment in the 18th and 19th centuries, while Stewart herself served five months in prison in 2004 after being convicted of insider trading.

Stewart also has her own wine club, called Martha Stewart Wine Co.

Snoop Dogg and Stewart met when he appeared in a guest spot on her cooking show, which has blossomed into a 13-year friendship, including making a TV show together and embarking on several commercial ventures — many of which involve their shared love of a certain recently legalised substance.

The celebrity collaboration Martha’s Chard is currently only available in the US and retails for $US11.99.

