Mr Yum heads to the Night Noodle Markets

Mobile payments platform Mr Yum is heading to the Night Noodle Markets around Australia in 2022, offering patrons queue-free ordering for the first time.

The hugely popular annual event will offer Mr Yum’s industry-leading mobile ordering at each of its markets held throughout the year, starting with the Canberra Night Noodle Market in February.

By simply scanning the Mr Yum QR code found throughout each market site, customers can view every bar and vendor’s menu and order and pay for their meal without having to queue. An SMS will alert when each order is ready to be collected.

Mr Yum has also developed technology that allows people to order from several food and drink vendors in one transaction – skipping not just one, but multiple queues at a time. The Night Noodle Markets will be the first large-scale event in the country to make use of this industry-first technology.

Attracting more than 850,000 people across the country, the Night Noodle Markets are one of the most keenly anticipated events on the food-lover’s calendar. Over the past 23 years more than 40 million people have attended, making the Night Noodle Markets Australia’s largest food event.

Mr Yum CEO and Co-founder Kim Teo said: “This is one of Australia’s most-popular food events and offering streamlined ordering and payment to thousands of attendees will make it even better! Ordering through Mr Yum at the Night Noodle Markets will allow people to spend more time feasting with family and friends and less time lining up for food and drinks.”

Head of Nine Food Events Venessa Cowell said: “After a hiatus, we’re delighted to bring back the Night Noodle Markets in 2022, this time with less queues! Ordering through Mr Yum will streamline and improve the experience for our Night Noodle Market lovers and stallholders alike. It’s a win-win for all.”

Mr Yum brings its technology to Westpac OpenAir Cinema

Drinks Digest put Mr Yum to the test at the Westpac OpenAir Cinema this week before a screening of James Bond: No Time to Die.

We used the contactless app to order a bottle of Croser Rosé NV and meals from Kitchen by Mike, which we enjoyed at a reserved table beside Sydney Harbour in the Heineken Green Dining Area.

We shared the three mains on offer: roasted free range chicken, with roasted zucchini, pecans and basil; ash-baked eggplant with miso, sesame, edamame and puffed rice, and grilled Rangers Valley flank steak with charred onions and chimichurri. Our sides included heirloom tomatoes with watermelon, basil and chilli salt; warm potato, mustard verjus and herb salad, roasted broccolini, oregano and cumin salsa; and roast pumpkin with pomegranate molasses and nigella.

Then we sat back to relax and make the most of the spectacular views. In just a few minutes our delicious food and sparkling wine arrived and we sipped and supped as the sun set. A spectacular way to spend a summer evening in Sydney.

