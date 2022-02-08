Canti Prosecco Rosé launches in Australia

Calabria Family Wine Group is introducing Canti Prosecco DOC Millesimato Rosé into the Australian market.

The launch comes as the thirst for the light pink fizz is taking off, following a huge period of growth in both the prosecco and rosé categories individually.

Andrew Calabria, Sales and Marketing Manager at Calabria Family Wine Group said: “We are so excited to launch Canti’s Prosecco D.O.C Millesimato Rosé in Australia. More and more we are seeing curiosity among consumers who are swapping out the traditional for the adventurous, and experimenting with diverse varieties and styles.

“Sparkling is no longer just for special occasions and rosé is being appreciated all year round, as it should be. This new release is the best of both worlds in one special drop. There are very few Italian Prosecco Rosés on the market here in Australia, so we are excited to bring consumers a wine that exudes Italian style and character. It’s the ultimate alternative Italian prosecco.”

There are also new developments within the Prosecco Rosé category, which as of early 2020 is now officially recognised as Prosecco DOC Rosé. This new designation helps to regulate the category, proving quality, regionality, and excellence. To be certified DOC, Prosecco Rosé must be made using at least 85% Glera, as well as one other red grape varietal.

The Canti brand has achieved huge international success and Calabria predicts it willo become a key player in the Australian

prosecco category. Canti was founded in 2001 by Gianni Martini, the renowned second-generation wine entrepreneur of the Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi spa.

Canti became the best-selling prosecco brand in the world in 2016, selling around 12 million bottles. In 2017 it increased its sales to 20 million bottles and remains one of the world’s best selling proseccos. `



Canti Prosecco D.O.C Millesimato Rosé will have an RRP of $23.95.