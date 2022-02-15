The Whisky Show announces first all-Australian event

A whisky festival entirely dedicated to Australian whisky is launching in April. The inaugural Australian Whisky Show – held in partnership with the Australian Distillers Association – will showcase more than 100 different whiskies and spirits, all produced by distilleries from across Australia.

The Australian Whisky Show will run from noon on April 3 for a single four-hour session at the Pullman Hotel, Albert

Park, Melbourne. More than 30 Australian whisky distilleries have confirmed their attendance.

The festival coincides with a major milestone – 2022 celebrates the past 30 years of Australian whisky history. There are now more than 350 distilleries in Australia, many who are making whisky.



David Ligoff, founder of The Whisky Show, said: “This will be the first time so many Australian whisky distilleries and the distillers themselves, will be together for such an event. It is the largest gathering dedicated entirely to locally produced whiskies. It’s a fun way to explore Aussie whisky and meet the makers, who all love having a chat about their adventures and challenges, the highs and the lows, of getting their whisky to you. Plus a few distillers are bringing a bottle of something really special to try only at the show.”



Attendees will be able to sample whisky from over 30 Australian whisky distilleries, including 5 Nines Distilling, Adelaide Hills Distillery, Ancient Wisdom Distillery, Archie Rose Distillery, Backwoods Distilling Co., Bakery Hill Distillery, Belgrove Distillery, Callington Mill, Chief’s Son Distillery, Craft Works Distillery, Cut Hill Distillery, Furneax Distillery, Gospel Distillery, Hellyers Road Distillery, Hobart Whisky, Iniquity Whisky, Joadja Distillery, Killara Distillery, Launceston Distillery, Manly Distillery, McRoberts Distillery, Morris Whisky, Ned Whisky, Overeem Whisky, Remnant, Spirit Thief, Spring Bay Distillery, Starward Distillery, and The Gospel Distillers.

Australian Distillers Association:

The Australian Whisky Show is held in partnership with the Australian Distillers Association (ADA). The ADA is the peak industry body for Australian distillers. Each year they hold a major trade conference bringing together the talent of Australian distilling. With so many distillers visiting in town, the idea was hatched to hold a consumer facing festival to celebrate the amazing whisky producing nation that Australia has become.

Paul McLeay, ADA Chief Executive says “We are proud to partner with The Australian Whisky Show to celebrate Australian whisky makers at such an exciting time in the industry’s development. Australian whisky has already been recognised through some of the world’s most reputable awards programs and the innovation of craft producers makes our products among some of the best in the world. I look forward to consumers being able to sample some of the best our local industry has to offer.”

Tickets are priced at $79 each and available to purchase from 6pm AEDT on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Purchase tickets here: thewhiskyshow.com.au

The Whisky Show to visit six cities in 2022

In addition to The Australian Whisky Show, the Whisky Show festival will visit six Australian capital cities in 2022. They include Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Canberra.

Brands from Scotland, US, Australia and the rest of the world will be on pour at each Whisky Show.



Schedule of shows:

Melbourne – Australian Whisky Show – 3 April

Hobart – 30 April

Sydney – 20 & 21 May (traditionally held on World Whisky Day)

Adelaide – 11 June

Canberra – 25 June

Melbourne – 6 August

Brisbane – 8 October

Ligoff (above) said: “In between lockdowns last year we managed to put on three in-person whisky shows, which all sold out in days. Australian whisky drinkers are loving their whisky currently and the shows are continuously proving to be the best value for money experience to try over 60, 80, 100 different whiskies. As part of celebrating 11 years of Whisky Shows in 2022 and listening to our customers’ feedback, we’re putting on more shows than ever before to ensure whisky drinkers across Australia get the chance to taste some amazing new whiskies.”

Tickets for all state-based Whisky Shows will be $109 and go on sale at 6pm on February 15.

