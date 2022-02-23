payo launches QR code payment system

Australia’s first ‘Eat Now, Pay Later’ app, payo, has announced the launch of its new checkout offering.

The platform will be rolled out from this month across payo’s partnering venues, removing wait times for the bill without the need to sign up to an app. Customers can enjoy their meal at the table and check themselves out using the unique payo checkout QR code on the table.

Each table’s uniquely branded QR code is fully integrated into the venue’s point of sale system, allowing contactless payment, bringing up the bill when scanned, after a customer completes their meal. From there, customers can select from three different payment options including Apple Pay, Google Pay or payo where they have the option to pay in four interest-free, equal instalments.

According to payo that means no more awkward conversations about who ordered what and no more complaining about service from having to wait too long for the bill or not getting the waitstaff’s attention. Those paying with payo checkout can easily pay the bill when they like, split the bill and leave a tip.

Built by hospo for hospo, payo’s new self-checkout offering is also designed to address inefficiencies and streamline workflows, with over 30% of waitstaffs’ time spent on managing bill payments.

Co-Founder and CEO of payo Taf Chiwanza said: “Hospitality still has many dated practices. As an example, a table of eight that wants to split a bill will wait to scan a payment terminal and the staff has to enter the amount eight times. Payo’s split the bill option solves this problem. We are changing up how things have been done for decades. The same way grocery stores

revolutionised the payment process with self-checkouts, we are now doing this for restaurants.

“Patrons can also now split a round at a bar by choosing how much they want to pay, splitting evenly, or selecting exactly what you ordered on an itemised bill via payo Checkout.

“Tipping bar staff has also never been easier – everyone can individually add a tip making it extremely attractive for staff to focus on excellent service.

“When paying with payo, bars have also reported an increase in the average order value by over 50%.”