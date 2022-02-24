The best value wines of 2022

Dan Murphy’s has named the winners and best value wines of the Decoded Wine Awards 2022, including a $10 Riesling and an $11 sparkling Rosé made by Australia’s most acclaimed sparkling winemaker.

“Decoded Wine Awards is in its third year and they say the third time’s a charm and in our third year we’ve been charmed by the depth, the quality and the variety of the thousand-plus Australian and New Zealand wines we judged,” said Decoded Wine Awards Judge and Dan Murphy’s Head of Fine Wine Andrew Shedden.

An expert panel of 12 judges tasted through more than 1200 wines from Australia and New Zealand – a record-breaking number of entries – under full show judging conditions. The panel has now crowned 10 winners and another 10 wines have been named best value – including a Riesling for $10 – for being exceptional value for money.

“We created these awards for wine lovers, not experts, and we’ve kept it simple by unpacking what makes these wines stand out and we have wines for all budgets,” Shedden (above) added.

The judging panel was composed of wine experts and buyers, as well as Wine Merchants from Dan Murphy’s stores across the country. All entries were judged blind, which means that no information was provided to judges except the style of wine to minimise bias.

Decoded 2022 winners & best value wines

Category: Lighter White Wine Under $20

Best (Winner): Grove Mill Sauvignon Blanc NZ $14 each

Verdict: Marlborough sauvignon blanc is back in a big way with this classic, refreshing, easy-drinking wine. Bring it to your backyard barbecue.

Best Value: Tolley Clare Valley Riesling $10 each

Verdict: A classic riesling that’s perfumed, floral AND amazing value.

Category Lighter White Wine Over $20

Best (Winner): Pikes Traditionale Riesling 2021 $20 each

Verdict: A well-priced wine that sets the benchmark. Floral, citrusy and energetic with mouth-watering acidity – enjoy this one by the beach with fresh oysters.

Best Value: Catalina Sounds Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc $19 each (non-member pricing $22.99)

Verdict: Fresh, develops complexity in the glass.

Category: Fuller White Wine Under $20

Best (Winner): Credaro Five Tales Chardonnay $17 each

Verdict: This classic, Margaret River chardonnay offers great bang for your buck. A creamy, textured, punchy drop with enough flavour to enjoy on its own while cooking dinner.

Best Value: Franklin Tate Estates Chardonnay $11 each

Verdict: Margaret River chardonnay at its best – super perfumed, rich, creamy and loads of stone fruit characters. Big personality.

Category: Fuller White Wine Over $20

Best (Winner): Oakridge LVS Hazeldene Chardonnay $32 each

Verdict: A textbook modern Australian chardy from one of the top chardonnay producers in the country. With beautiful intensity and lemony acidity, this versatile wine is one to take to a Sunday lunch, especially if roast chicken is on the menu.

Best Value: Sidewood Adelaide Hills Chardonnay 2020 $19 each (non-member pricing $21.99)

Verdict: We love this for its luscious texture and length, its complex pear, peach and fig flavours, with nutmeg and sage notes. Winning on price and flavour.



Category: Lighter Red Wine Under $20

Best (Winner): Z Wine Rustica Barossa Valley Grenache $16 each

Verdict: A crowd favourite and inaugural winner comes back to win again. The perfect expression of modern Australian grenache, this dynamic, vibrant wine is a powerhouse.

Best Value: Old Fat Unicorn Tempranillo $12 each

Verdict: This wine is kind on the wallet and marries really well with steak. Smooth, silky and outstanding value

Category: Lighter Red Wine Over $20

Best (Winner): OnannonMornington Pinot Noir $37 each

Verdict: If you like Mornington Peninsula pinot noir, this has your name on it. It will seduce you with its perfumed aromas, then lure you in with its balanced mix of red fruit, oak and spice.

Best Value: Cirillo The Vincent Grenache 2021 $22 each

Verdict: A stalwart of the good-old Aussie grenache style, this reliable wine is full of dark cherry, plum and spice.

Category: Fuller Red Wine Under $20

Best(Winner): Majella The Musician Cabernet Shiraz $16 each

Verdict: This wine punches above its weight. It’s under $20 but tastes like an over $20 wine. Rich and intense, it’s a serious wine perfect for pairing with a Sunday lamb roast.

Best Value: Nosey Parker Barossa Shiraz $12

Verdict: Dark berry richness, smooth tannins and a hint of oak make this a perfect match for beef bourguignon.



Category: Fuller Red Wine Over $20

Best (Winner): St Hugo Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 $37 each

Verdict: Mellow in the mouth, this nearperfect, versatile wine offers a real sensory experience. When you smell it, you’ll want to drink it.

Best Value: Peter Lehmann The Barossan Shiraz $19 each (non-member pricing $22.99)

Verdict: The chocolatey finish will impress (just keep the price a secret!).

Category: Rosé (all price categories)

Best (Winner): Marchand & Burch Villages Rosé $25 each

Verdict:A very smart wine, this is sunshine in a glass. Perfect for warmer, sunnier days, this opulent rosé takes its cues from the dry style of rosé from Provence.

Best Value: Once & Well Frankie’s Garden Rose $14 each

Verdict: This stunning rosé is made for Sunday afternoons. It comes alive with floral flavours and fresh summer berries with an elegant freshness.

Sparkling Wine (all price categories)

Best (Winner): Petaluma Croser Vintage 2018 $30 each

Verdict:This captivating, complex sparkling has the rich flavour, texture and vibrancy you’d expect from a premium winemaker. Drink it on its own or pair it with food – it’s perfect for all occasions.

Best Value: St Huberts The Stag Blanc de Blancs $12 each

Verdict: Get the party started with this blanc de blancs made from 100% chardonnay.

Best (Winner) Prosecco: Cloak & Dagger Prosecco $18

Verdict: This Victorian drop is all about granny smith apples.

Best (Winner) Sparkling Rosé : Yarra Burn Premium Cuvee Rose $11 each

Verdict: Sparkling rosé is super versatile. This pink fizz is next-level elegance (made under the helm of Australian sparkling wine maestro Ed Carr).

Best (Winner) Non Vintage: A by Arras Premium Cuvee Tasmania $23 each

Verdict: Popular non-vintage sparkling offers great value for money. This sparkling is creamy, buttery and refined.

Best (Winner) Pet Nat: Native & Ancient PetNat Sauv Blanc $25 each

Verdict: As unfiltered wines, pét-nats are naturally sparkling and can be cloudy. This one has a fruit salad of flavours.

Best (Winner) Something Different: Zonzo Estate Bellini $17 each

Verdict: This category celebrates left-of-centre sparkling. The Zonzo is a pretty mix of sparkling and peach nectar.