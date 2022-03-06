VB makes its catwalk debut at Melbourne Fashion Week

Victoria Bitter has joined forces with Australian designers Strateas Carlucci to create a collection of luxury clothing that debuted last night at Paypal’s Melbourne Fashion Festival.

The crowd was surprised as models strutted the catwalk in a range of VB-inspired t-shirts, knitwear and much more.



Designed and produced locally in Melbourne, the collection draws on the heritage of VB – incorporating vintage fabrics and the ‘hard earned thirst’ tagline along with images of VB cans and posters. It is combined with Strateas Carlucci’s renowned androgynous style to create a range of unique designs for lovers of VB and high fashion.



VB Head of Classic Brands, Hayden Turner, said: “The unexpected collaboration brings together two brands that were born in Victoria to redefine the knock-off occasion.



“We know the notion of the knock-off has evolved with work days changing and social outings not being taken for granted. It isn’t just about enjoying a beer, it’s also about bringing style to the occasion”, concluded Turner.



For Peter Strateas and Mario-Luca Carlucci, this is more than a fashion collaboration, with the pair having personal ties to the brand.



“Collaborating with an iconic Australian brand like VB is incredibly sentimental for both of us,” said Carlucci. “The VB long-neck bottle brings back many feelings of nostalgia. Our grandfathers would re-use the VB longnecks when making home-made tomato sauce and enjoyed many a VB over knock-off drinks.



Strateas added: “We wanted to create a range that challenges the stereotype of traditional ‘workwear’, swapping high vis for high fashion to create unique designs to help VB drinkers knock off in style.



“VB is more than just a beer, it’s engrained into our Aussie culture. and we wanted to ensure this was reflected in the prints and heritage references we’ve included in the pieces whilst also remaining true to our signature style.”

For fans wishing to get their hands on a piece of VB history, the limited-edition capsule will be made-to-order. To place your order, head to http://victoriabitter.com.au/merch/limitededition/SCxVB.