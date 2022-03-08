Young Henrys celebrates IWD with brewing scholarship

Newtown brewers Young Henrys has marked International Women’s Day by announcing their latest initiative to create more opportunities in the brewing industry for women, female identifying and non-binary folk with the Young Henrys Brewing Scholarship.



Kicking off alongside this year’s International Women’s Day, Young Henrys has committed to funding one woman every year with a Certificate 3 Brewing Course (worth $10,000). This is paired with quarterly mentoring from Young Henrys’ Head Distiller Carla Daunton, Head Brewer Jesse Searls and Rene Delmas from the Young Henrys lab.

Daunton has made waves throughout her career, acting as both a role model for those at Young Henrys and the wider industry. There will also be a chance to take part in one-on-one mentoring with the scientists involved in The Algae Project, for further understanding of Young Henrys’ sustainability initiatives.

“I’m really excited to see the impact this opportunity will have not only on the brewer each year but also the industry as a whole by showing genuine and practical support for women in brewing,” Daunton (above) said.

Young Henrys co-founder Oscar McMahon added: “The craft beer industry is a pretty fun and exciting place to be. It’s full of open-minded and interesting people but still has a way to go with regard to gender diversity. The Young Henrys Brewers Scholarship is our way of trying to show women [this includes all who identify as women] who may have considered a career in the brewing industry that we want you here, that there are great careers and workplaces waiting for you and that we truly believe the industry will be all the better for it!”

Applications for this year now open and will close on Thursday, March 31. Head to the Young Henrys website for more information.