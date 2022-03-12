Drinks industry rallies to support flood victims

Brewers, distillers and venues throughout the country have been working together to raise money to help support flood victims in Queensland and New South Wales.

Here are just a few of the initiatives that have kicked off to date.

Australian Venue Co launches Beers for Mates

Australian Venue Co will be raising money in more than 180 venues across Australia during its Beers for Mates campaign.

Until March 31, $1 from schooners and $2 from pint sales of select beers purchased will be donated to the Red Cross Qld and NSW Floods Appeal.

In Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Western Australia, donations will come from the sales of Furphy beer, while in Queensland and Northern Territory the fundraising will be through sales of XXXX Gold purchases.

The fundraising efforts will help the Red Cross to enable volunteers and staff at relief centres and outreach services, support people and communities in the hardest hit areas around Queensland and NSW to recover while building resilience to disasters and provide financial relief to flood-affected people.

“Australian Venue Co is proud to be able to do what it can to help those in need,” said Paul Waterson, CEO at Australian Venue Co. “We want to do our part to support those communities in need during this challenging time. We know our customers feel the same way, so this initiative gives them the opportunity raise vital funds while enjoying a beer at their local.”

To find the nearest Australian Venue Co pub or bar, visit www.ausvenueco.com.au

Solotel & CUB join forces

From 14 March to 10 April, Solotel‘s 24 venues across NSW will all be donating $1 from every CUB tap beer and cider to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal.

The company noted: “In light of the catastrophic flooding we’ve seen across Queensland and New South Wales, Solotel is doing their bit to support the people and communities affected by these tragedies.

“Our very own Riverbar & Restaurant [above] in Brisbane has witnessed this devastation first-hand, with the entire venue being engulfed by flood water. Our thoughts remain with their team during these tough times.”



Bundaberg Rum to raise $200,000 for flood relief

Bundaberg Rum is on a mission to raise $200,000 to help flood-hit communities across Queensland and NSW recover and rebuild.

The Queensland brand has donated $100,000 to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal. It is aiming to raise another $100,000 through the release of a new limited-edition flood appeal Rum, called From Our Town to Yours.

To pay tribute to the resilience and fortitude on display along much of Australia’s east-coast, each of these collectable bottles will feature the name of one of the more than 40 flood ravaged regions – from Gladstone, to Gympie, Brisbane, Lismore and Greater Sydney.

The limited-edition premium blend aged Rum will be sold via the Bundaberg Rum website, with 100% of profits going to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal. Bundaberg Rum has previously helped raise funds for recovery efforts after the Black Summer bushfires and the Queensland floods of 2011.

Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing Manager Duncan Littler said: “We’ve lived through floods first-hand in Bundy and we know the long, difficult road to recovery that lies ahead.

“We know many of our loyal Bundy drinkers are looking for ways to help, and buying this limited-edition collectable Rum is one way they can do that, knowing all profits will go to the Australian Red Cross QLD and NSW Floods Appeal.

“We’re trying to play our small part in assisting the flood relief efforts and highlight the resilience and strength of flood-impacted communities on these special Bundy Rum bottles.

“This limited-edition Rum is from our town to yours, it’s Bundy’s way of having the backs of these great communities in need.”

XXXX flows as Lion offers flood support

XXXX owner Lion has been working with its most severely impacted customers across the region to understand what support they need at this time.

Queensland Sales Director Patrick Donohue said: “We are committed to working with our customers across the impacted regions in Queensland and NSW over the coming days and weeks to ease the burden they will face in recovering from this dreadful event.

“Last week we took the XXXX truck around neighbouring suburbs during the week and gave out some XXXX to people rolling up their sleeves to clean-up their businesses and properties – it’s the very least we can do in these circumstances.”

XXXX will donate $50,000 to GIVIT and Australian Red Cross to get the ball rolling and Lion will match every dollar donated by employees in its workplace giving appeal. Money will go towards enabling volunteers and staff to help with evacuations, relief centres, outreach services and supporting people and communities to recover and to build resilience to disasters.

In addition, the brand has launched a limited release range of merchandise that is is available to purchase online, with all profits to be donated to GIVIT’s flood appeal.

Stone & Wood donates $150,000 to flood relief

Stone & Wood and the inGrained Foundation have announced they will be donating $150,000 for immediate and ongoing disaster relief throughout the Northern Rivers in NSW.

Lion bought Stone & Wood last year and noted as part of the project and would donate $5 million to the inGrained Foundation for long-term positive impact.

Divided among grassroots organisations, the funds will be forwarded to those who are working directly with the community in highly affected areas.

In further assistance to the region, the return of the annual inGrained Foundation Grants Round is launching later this month. Not-for-profits from the Northern Rivers and Clarence Valley will be able to apply for medium-sized grants to assist with longer term projects, which can include flood recovery projects. This year’s total grants pool has been increased to $200,000 with more details to be released shortly.

On March 13, Stone & Wood’s Byron Bay and Brisbane breweries held a fundraiser afternoon of beers, raffles, food, live music and DJs, with all profits from the day will be going directly to Orange Sky Australia, who are on the ground with mobile laundries and showers, getting those affected fresh clothes for their backs.

Dan Murphy’s GIVIT fundraiser

Dan Murphy’s National GIVIT Day in support of Queensland and NSW communities has already raised more than $128,000 through its team and customers,.

100% of donations go to those impacted to provide essential relief and recovery items. Dan Murphy’s stores will continue accepting donations until 31 March.