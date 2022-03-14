Frog’s Hollow Saloon is coming to Brisbane

Two industry veterans have joined forces to open a whisky bar in Brisbane CBD called Frog’s Hollow Saloon.

Peter Hollands (The Gresham, Bacardi National Brand Ambassador) and Nick Winter (Bianca Restaurant, The Gresham, Mjolner Melbourne) hope the bar will be Brisbane’s first true saloon-style venue.

Frog’s Hollow is situated in what was Brisbane’s first red-light district by the same name and will open at 3pm on Thursday, March 24.

The 12-metre bar top is located within the John Reid & Nephews building at 26 Charlotte St. The heritage façade shows off the beautiful brick work and double sash windows of early Brisbane.

Inside, the 50-year-old floorboards and exposed ceiling represent the passing of time.

“Brisbane, after a couple COVID years is looking for somewhere easy to gather with friends,” Hollands said. “Along with building a beautiful venue we wanted a space that was easy just to come on in, walk up to the bar and get a drink. We’ve got one of the strongest teams I’ve ever worked with, and we believe our offering is going to be unique to the Brisbane bar scene.”

“Service should be f**king fun! I’m a huge believer in hiring based on personality and passion,” Winter added. “We got extremely lucky that our team is also incredibly talented. Talent and personality make for an amazing service, and we can’t wait to share that with Brisbane!”

Frog’s Hollow Saloon is open seven days a week from 3pm to 1am.

Pictured above: (left to right back row) Lily Morris, Thiago Silva, Magnus Moore, Martin McConnell, Liam Murphy; (left to right in front row) Peter Hollands and Nick Winter

