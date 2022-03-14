New look for Wilde & Mornington Peninsula beer ranges

Tribe Breweries has unveiled new identities for its ‘better for you’ brands Wilde and Mornington Peninsula Brewery.

Wilde is best known for two core gluten-free offerings, Wilde Crisp Lager and Wilde Pale Ale, which are vegan, FODMAP friendly, and endorsed by Coeliac Australia. As the brand gets ready to introduce two new products to its range this autumn, Wilde has unveiled a new look.

The new brand identity for Wilde includes a colourful packaging and logo update, as well as a switch from bottle necks to 375ml cans – in order to reduce waste and minimise the environmental impact. Tribe said the packaging change also supports customers in experiencing life on the go in the ‘wild’ – with ease of use across outdoor activities such as festivals, BBQs and camping trips.

Wilde has also increased its core range to a 16-pack, designed to provide consumers with greater value for money, support easier transport and encourage wider consideration from typical ‘beer’ drinkers who may be open to ‘better for you’ beer alternatives.

Additionally, craft-beer brand Mornington Peninsula Brewery (MPB) has also unveiled a packaging change, just in time for the launch of their new non-alcoholic beer Mornington Free XPA. After launching their first non-alcoholic beer in 2021, Mornington Free Pale Ale quickly became an Aussie favourite, becoming the second most sold product in the entire MPB range. Now, the brand makes its second foray into the category, with the introduction of the XPA, which delivers slightly more craft beer notes. The packaging redesign puts the recognisable MPB logo at the front and centre, while utilising stronger colours and coastal cues such as waves, cliffs and ocean colours that pays homage to its namesake, the beautiful coastline of The Mornington Peninsula.

Head of Innovation at Tribe Breweries Roland Thiemann said: “In the last year alone, we have seen the no-to-low (NOLO) alcohol drinks category increase by nearly 3% and concurrently, our alcohol consumption rates decrease. Mindful Drinking is no longer just a fad or trend, but a way of life that many Aussies are adopting. And so, as they embrace this, Tribe Breweries brands like Wilde and Mornington Free want to ensure that there are incredible LONO alternatives available to them that are better for them, while also ensuring they don’t compromise on flavour or quality.”

