Merivale purchases fourth Narooma venue

Merivale has purchased its fourth venture on the NSW South Coast – Lynch’s Hotel, one of the oldest and most historic buildings in Narooma.

Located in Narooma’s town centre, Lynch’s Hotel features a casual restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining areas, a classic bar as well as traditional hotel rooms with common amenities.

CEO of Merivale Justin Hemmes said: “Every great town needs a great local pub. We have been looking for a heritage pub to further our continued investment in the region and our commitment to the wonderful people who call it home. Lynch’s Hotel presents great potential in a township I have a strong personal connection with, and I am looking forward to bringing this project to life alongside the local community.”

Lynch’s Hotel joins three other iconic South Coast venues owned and operated by Merivale, including the tiki-inspired Quarterdeck (above), The Whale Inn, including Queen Chow, and The Inlet.

Merivale will receive the keys to Lynch’s Hotel later this month. Refurbishment plans will be announced in due course.

Justin Hemmes predicts Narooma will be the new Noosa

Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes spent $30 million to $40 million on Narooma properties in 2021 and is predicting the town will one day rival Noosa as a holiday paradise.

Travel writer Fiona Carruthers noted in the Australian Financial Review in October: “The Sapphire Coast [has] long played second-fiddle to the North Coast with its siren call of Byron Bay. But the South Coast is now punching, bouncing back stronger than ever post COVID-19 and the devastating fires of 2019-20. With the likes of designer Collette Dinnigan and hotelier husband Bradley Cocks, chef Rick Stein, and airport supremo Terry Snow in situ, the area has significant clout, and increasingly beautiful venues, including Cupitt’s Estate at Milton and Shoalhaven Head’s Bangalay Villas.”

Enter Hemmes, whose love affair with Narooma began in 2015 when he bought beachfront house in the town for a reported $7.5 million.

“Narooma has become my second home and the backdrop to so many of my happiest memories with my family,” Hemmes said. “I think it is one of the most beautiful spots in the world, with a unique landscape, crystal clear waters and an amazing community of people who call it home. It has been an absolute privilege to spend so much time here over the past six years and I’m excited to now join the local business community.

“One of the silver linings to come out of the last year is a heightened appreciation for our own backyard, an excitement to explore our spectacular country and its coastline. We are so lucky to call Australia home.”

Hemmes said Narooma locals don’t need to be concerned about his plans for his new properties.

“It’s more about developing these venues in line with the feel of the town, and giving both locals and travellers more choice in the venues they can enjoy,” he concluded.

