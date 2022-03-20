Tanqueray has teamed up with singer Joe Jonas for a Bridgerton “Make it T-time” partnership. The creative collaboration celebrates the smash-hit Netflix show’s second season premiering on March 25.

In appropriately regal fashion, fans are cordially invited to discover how Tanqueray can turn the traditional idea of teatime into “T-time.”

In keeping with the whimsical look and feel of the show, the multi-phased “T-time” campaign is launching with an original video content series starring pop culture icon and continued Tanqueray brand partner Joe Jonas, who gamely learns “how to become a Bridgerton” with the help of Jonathan Bailey who plays Anthony Bridgerton, and Bridgerton superfan and comedian Phoebe Robinson.

“I know you might be thinking I’m a Jonas, not a Bridgerton,” the Jonas Brothers singer says in the clip. “While that might be true, the internet has been kind enough to point out I do look like one, and I feel like I’m getting the hang of it.”

“I had done a campaign with Tanqueray before for their Sevilla Orange gin, and I had such a blast on set with the team,” Jonas told People magazine. “When they presented the Bridgerton idea, I couldn’t help but say, ‘Yes, of course,’ because for years, me and my brothers have gotten tagged in photos of mocked up images of us in Bridgerton.”

“It’s quite a compliment to say that we look like some of these handsome fellows,” he adds. “So the shoot was a blast, and Phoebe was so fun to work with. I just have a great time with her every time we shoot together. Plus, tea time is more attractive to me when there’s some liquor involved. It’s more of a happy hour tea time for me these days.”

“Teatime in the Regency Era was the epitome of elegance,” said Christina Choi, SVP of Rum, Tequila, Gin at Diageo. “And with the second season of Bridgerton on the horizon, I think it’s the perfect time to bring this grand tradition out of the sitting rooms, drawing rooms and garden gazebos of yore to give it a fresh, modern-day twist. ‘T-time’ is the perfect occasion to take a break from your day-to-day routine, adding a little bit of sparkle, scandal and surprise to your life by enjoying a delightful Tanqueray cocktail or two with your friends and loved ones.”

“Bridgerton has such a unique aesthetic that transports viewers into a lavish, stylish, diverse world. And after season one, we saw just how much fans enjoyed bringing that world home through fashion, decor, and gatherings,” said Magno Herran, Head of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix. “Watching the internet’s favourite almost-Bridgerton, Joe Jonas, learning how to ‘T’ from Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Robinson is a celebration of all of us who are channeling our inner Bridgerton and gearing up for season two.”

Watch the ad below: