Daniel Ricciardo launches new St Hugo collaboration

Australian Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo and wine brand St Hugo, have extended their collaboration for a second year of fine wine production, releasing a 2018 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon and a 2020 South Australia Shiraz under the DR3 x St Hugo label.

Under the direction of St Hugo’s Chief Winemaker Peter Munro, Ricciardo’s influence on the winemaking production has stepped up a level in year two of the collaboration as his journey into winemaking advances. Ricciardo had an active hands-on blending and tasting role throughout the winemaking process which has seen him drive the shape, structure, and flavour profile of the latest release.

“I was extremely proud and overwhelmed by the positive reaction the first release of DR3 x St Hugo wines received,” Ricciardo said.

“There’s a lot that goes into making these wines, and the second vintage is no different. This second release has more of a personal touch as I’ve continued to learn more about wine and become more conscious of what I like. I love full flavour that feels like a mouth explosion, but I also didn’t want anything too sharp or intense and the resulting wines have just the right impact of how I want people to experience them.

“Winemaking is a craft that needs to be done carefully and patiently. Like all things if you want it to be truly great, you cannot rush it. We have put our hearts into creating wines to be enjoyed and the process has been just as fun and enjoyable as sharing the end-product. This is really something that makes you smile and appreciate the journey it takes to get there.”

Less traditional than St Hugo wines in structure, DR3 x St Hugo are young, fruit-driven and floral.

“Daniel’s creativity and consideration in understanding the nuances of blending was impressive and inspiring,” said Munro.

“He really invested time and energy into the process. He has excellent intuition when it comes to flavour and a personal preference for elegant components. We went into vintage with an idea of the wines we were going after, sourcing fruit specifically to meet our criteria. That being, fruit-forward winesthat reflect Ricciardo’s personality – lively and joyful,

open and approachable, but also serious at the core.”

A Ricciardo Decanter is also being launched alongside this year’s wines. Designed by Vert Design, it is a hand-blown decanter modelled from Daniel Ricciardo’s racing boot. Priced at $700, the decanters are extremely limited and are presented in a trophy case inspired display box, with a letter from Ricciardo and certificate of authenticity.

Each bottle of the limited-edition second release of DR3 x St Hugo have been individually numbered and presented in a newly designed collectable premium gift box. As well, for the first time, the DR3 x St Hugo collection Shiraz will be available in large formats with sizes to include 1.5L, 3L and 6L bottles.

DR3 x St Hugo is available from http://www.sthugo.com/dr3 and at Sydney and Melbourne Travel Retail, before rolling out globally later this year.