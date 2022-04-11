London IWC names Orange wine Best in Show by Varietal

Ross Hill Wines in Orange has been awarded the prestigious 2022 ‘Best in Show by Varietal’ at the London International Wine Competition for its 2019 Ross Hill ‘Pinnacle Series’ Chardonnay.

The London International Wine Competition attracts more than 1300 entries from more than 36 countries, with Chardonnay, Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon the top three varieties entered. The show aims to ‘recognise, reward and promote wine brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific wine drinker’.

“We are thrilled with this international accolade,” said Ross Hill’s owner and vigneron James Robson. “To be awarded this at the world’s leading wine show is recognition of the quality and the coming of age of the Orange Wine Region.”

The 2019 Ross Hill ‘Pinnacle Series’ Chardonnay was made from grapes grown on their Griffin Road vineyard which sits at an elevation of 750 meters. The grapes were handpicked and whole bunch pressed to a combination of new and seasoned French oak barriques to build complexity, texture and to highlight the region’s natural acidity and fruit purity. With nine months of lees stirring the wine was racked off prior to the final blending of components for bottling.

“Since establishing the Ross Hill brand in 1994 we have worked towards making wines that are not only delicious, but reflective of our cool climate region,” Robson said.

“Our winemaker Luke Steele joined us in 2019 and to achieve such a result with his first vintage is testament to his winemaking experience, the quality of the vineyards and the dedication of the Ross Hill team.”

Luke Steele’s winemaking experience extends across NSW, South Australia as well as the United States. He has worked at Lerida Estate, Dr Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wines (in the US), Skillogalee and Jim Barry.

“It is a privilege working with the team at Ross Hill,” comments Luke. “The attention to detail across the vineyard, devotion to quality in the winery and the pragmatic approach to sustainability is world class. The 2019 vintage was drought affected, so the crop was low, however the quality was outstanding, especially Chardonnay, reflective in this result in London.”

The 2019 Ross Hill ‘Pinnacle Series’ Chardonnay (Orange Region) has an RRP of $40. The Ross Hill wines are distributed nationally by Domaine Wine Shippers and are available at www.rosshillwines.com.au