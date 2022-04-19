NSW venues given liquor licence fee extension

Thousands of hospitality businesses in NSW will have an extra four months to pay their annual liquor licence fee.

Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said it was important the NSW Government offer this assistance to up to 18,600 hospitality businesses that were hit hard by the pandemic.

“We recognise that COVID-19 has had a significant impact on thousands of our State’s pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars and other hospitality businesses,” Anderson said.

“The extension is applicable to all liquor licensees, so we encourage businesses to take the extra time to pay if they feel it will help their bottom line.”

Anderson said invoices for the annual liquor licence fees will be issued as usual this month, with the due date postponed from 30 May to 30 September.

“We want to put businesses and workers first so they can continue to be the lifeblood for local communities across the state,” Anderson said.

Australian Hotels Association NSW CEO John Whelan said this extension is good news for the hospitality industry.

“Hotels have been doing it tough for more than two years now – even when hotel doors finally opened across the state, the restrictions meant venues were operating at half capacity or less until just a couple of months ago,” Whelan said.

“Hotels in the recent flood-affected areas are now also dealing with many additional challenges as they struggle to get back on their feet. We thank the NSW Government for its support.”

Anderson said annual fees were automatically waived for most liquor licences at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Eligible venues are still able to apply for fee waivers on financial hardship grounds.

To apply, visit: www.liquorandgaming.nsw.gov.au/operating-a-business/liquor-licences/liquor-licence-fees/annual-liquor-licence-fees/fee-waiver-application

