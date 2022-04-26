Ballantine’s hires Chief Galactic Expansion Officer 

Pernod Ricard-owned Ballantine’s Scotch whisky has ventured into the video gaming world, partnering with popular series Borderlands. The brand will release a special Borderlands x Ballantine’s whisky, while one of the star characters of the series – bar owner Mad Moxxi – has become “Chief Galactic Expansion Officer” of the brand.

Ballantine’s Marketing Director Mathieu Deslandes said: “Our partnership with Borderlands is an exciting first step into the world of gaming and is part of our ambition to open up the Scotch whisky category to new fans and reach new audiences.

“Borderlands is one of the most loved gaming franchises of all time, and its opportunity for endless customisation epitomises Ballantine’s ethos of encouraging people to live life the way they want; because when they do, there’s no wrong way.”

To kick off her contract, a Borderlands x Ballantine’s bottle of Scotch whisky has been released: the Ballantine’s x Moxxi’s Bar Edition. The limited-edition run will be available first on Pandora and later across selected retailers.

The whisky brand notes: “During her initial four-phase contract, Moxxi will be responsible for expanding Ballantine’s intergalactic footprint to the furthest reaches of Pandora, the universe, and beyond.

“Moxxi’s role as CGEO will see her bring together existing Vault Hunters and new looters from across the galaxy, serving up a series of missions and launching her very own limited-edition loot. She’ll also be laying down some new ground rules in Moxxi’s Bar and will be promoting responsible drinking via a special, personalised, cameo-filled message live from Pandora.”

“A good partnership balances business and pleasure in equal measure,” said Moxxi. “And ours got off to a sweet start. George Ballantine came over to my place with a blush-worthy proposition. He offered me my own special run of bottles. I call it, ‘Moxxi’s Bar Edition.’ Get your hands on one of them, sugar, they’ll treat you right. Like the best things in life, it goes down smooth.”

Deslandes added: “We’re delighted to have Moxxi on board and I have no doubt she will help catapult Ballantine’s to galactic heights and encourage Vault Hunters to stay true to themselves.”

Moxxi’s appointment is the first step in a long-term partnership between Ballantine’s and the Borderlands franchise, with more to be announced during 2022.

Find out how Moxxi recommends enjoying a Ballantine’s at Moxxi’s Bar and at home with her Borderlands inspired serves, including Moxxi’s Mule, Apocalypse Spritz and more here.

Watch a video about the partnership below:

It’s been a big week for whisky reinvention. Actress Anna Paquin and The Glenlivet are also ripping up the rule book on whisky traditions in a provocative new campaign.

