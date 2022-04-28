Furphy beer’s unbelievable launch stunt

Lion created a stir in Sydney this week by wedging a beer truck on its side in a CBD laneway to celebrate the launch of new Furphy Crisp Lager.

The Furphy truck was craned into Little Hunter Street and attracted a huge amount of social media attention when it appeared on Wednesday morning.

Malcolm Eadie, portfolio director for craft and premium beer at Lion, said: “Furphy is all about unbelievable storytelling and the ‘what the truck’ installation is a fitting way to get people talking about Furphy Crisp Lager.”

Furphy and agency Thinkerbell worked with installation artist James Dive and Scoundrel Projects to bring the ‘What the truck?’ activation to life.

Sesh Moodley, head creative tinker at Thinkerbell, said: “The activation has been able to ignite both digital and analog pub chat, with onlookers sharing their disbelief. It’s a genuine ‘what the truck?’ moment.”

Dive said: “We wanted the onlookers to find a truck that was not only blocking their way, but also in a genuine predicament.”

A Furphy spokesperson told The Daily Mail: “No, there were not millions of dollars of marketing budget spent on a crane, but a very clever creation for the stunt.”

She said the 7.8 tonne truck didn’t function as the engine had been removed in a six-week operation to get the vehicle to the perfect size.

“The installation went from 10pm trough to 4am on Tuesday with over a dozen crew of engineers and construction experts,” she said.

