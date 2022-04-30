Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru launches

Bombay Sapphire has unveiled a new super premium expression – Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru.

Lemons from Murcia in Spain are at the heart of the new gin, complemented by mandarins and sweet navel oranges for a bittersweet yet balanced taste.

Held at a higher ABV of 47%, Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru has a complex yet balanced flavour profile that provides a unique citrus foundation for a variety of creative cocktails.

Ivano Tonutti, Bombay Sapphire Master of Botanicals, said: “I am delighted to showcase the work of our suppliers and farmers in Murcia, many of whom I’ve known personally for over 20 years. Each lemon has been hand-picked at its ripest moment in small quantities during the late harvest season, using skilful techniques passed down from generation to generation. Murcian citrus is particularly special due to the exact region where it is grown.

“Sitting in a basin between mountain and sea, it is the perfect micro-climate for growing citrus that slowly ripens in the winter months for the best tasting fruit and impactful flavour.”

The elevated notes of the botanicals within Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru are captured by the signature ‘Vapour Infusion’ process at the home of Bombay Sapphire, Laverstoke Mill in Hampshire, England.

Bombay Sapphire’s Master Distiller, Dr Anne Brock, said: “We are delighted that gin fans will soon be trying this stunning new expression from Bombay Sapphire, which is a multifaceted celebration of renowned Murcian citrus.

“I am incredibly proud of the meticulous processes used to produce Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, from the skilled sourcing and preparation of botanicals to my role in carefully adapting every small batch of gin to bring out the nuances of the late harvest during distillation, amplifying the unique characteristics and finest flavours into a consistent flavour profile every year.

“Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru is sure to impress and delight gin lovers everywhere with its distinct, yet subtle citrus flavour profile that shines in a wide array of cocktails, lending itself beautifully to iconic drinks such as the French 75 or a

classic martini cocktail with a lemon twist.”

Available at Dan Murphy’s and selected Vintage Cellars, First Choice and independent liquor stores nationally leading for an RRP $79.

Bombay Sapphire is on a mission to be the world’s most sustainable gin