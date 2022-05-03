Dan Murphy’s Managing Director resigns

Endeavour Group has announced that Alex Freudmann has resigned from his role as Dan Murphy’s Managing Director to return home to the United Kingdom.

Freudmann will remain in the role for six months and recruitment for his replacement has commenced.

Endeavour Group Managing Director & CEO, Steve Donohue said Freudmann, who joined Dan Murphy’s as Managing Director at the end of 2019, has played an integral role in the success of the business during his tenure.

“Since joining Dan Murphy’s, Alex has not only helped to successfully navigate the business through an incredibly disruptive two years during the COVID pandemic, he has been instrumental in driving the innovation and modernisation now synonymous with the Dan Murphy’s brand,” Donohue said.

“Under Alex’s leadership, the Dan Murphy’s team has regained its position as trend leader in the industry. Alex has supported the creation of new store formats, and together with the endeavourX team, he has overseen Dan Murphy’s digital platforms become the ‘front door’ for customers.

“I sincerely thank Alex for his tremendous contribution. While we are disappointed at losing someone of his calibre, we understand Alex’s desire to return to the United Kingdom to be closer to family, particularly given the significant challenges of working abroad over recent years.”

Freudmann was previously director of Fresh Food at Coles and has 20 years’ experience in retail in the UK and Australia, including senior roles at Tesco.

“It has been a privilege to lead an amazing team at Dan Murphy’s over the past two years and to have been a custodian of such a special brand,” he said.

“However, the time is now right for me to return home to the United Kingdom with my family, and to pursue other opportunities there. I believe I am leaving the Dan Murphy’s business in a position of strength and with an exciting future ahead.”

