GlenDronach releases first-ever 50 Year Old Single Malt

The GlenDronach Distillery has announced the limited release of its first-ever 50 Year Old Single Malt, its oldest and rarest whisky to date.

Distilled in 1971, the expression represents a milestone in the near 200-year history of The GlenDronach Distillery and is available in Australia this month.

The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years, has spent five decades in rare Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from the Spanish bodegas of Jerez in Andalucía.

Personally selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie, the casks have been married for a final maturation in a single Pedro Ximénez cask. Only a small number of casks are chosen to reach such a celebrated age, and just 198 bottles will be available worldwide of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years.

The distillery noted that the whisky has been protected and nurtured in its traditional dunnage warehouses, surviving floods and howling Highland winters.

Barrie (above) said: “The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the most prestigious expression of what this timeless, richly-sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has to offer.

“At 50 Years Old, it is exceptionally rich and seductive, with mellow layers of alluring complexity. On the nose, ripe dark cherry and plum are the preludes to the harmony of rolling stone fruit, while the palate brings an exquisite overture of flavour with dense undertones of dark chocolate, tobacco, and cocoa.

“It has been a privilege to be the final custodian of our oldest expression to date, passed down through generations. The result is a hand-crafted Highland Single Malt that tells a story of rare dedication, of which The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is the rarest of them all.”

Each hand-numbered bottle of The GlenDronach Aged 50 Years is presented in a luxurious, genuine leather case accompanied by an embossed leather booklet detailing the distillery history and tasting notes.

A limited number of bottles will arrive at specialist whisky retailers across Australia this month.