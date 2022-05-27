Highland Park brings immersive whisky dining to Sydney

Scottish distillery Highland Park is bringing a pop-up whisky dining event to Sydney next week. ‘A Wild Harmony’ matches a curated three-course meal with whiskies from the Highland Park range.

The immersive dining experience will take place at Palm House in Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens from 3-4 June 2022. Guests will get to try a different whisky paired with each of the three courses.

The menu will consist of:

An entree of house poached king prawns with smoked fennel puree, sorrel and nasturtium leaf paired with 12 Year Old Highland Park whisky.

A main of red braised wagyu beef daube, porcini cream, onion petals, radish, linaria served with charcoal bread rolls and whipped chive butter and paired with 15 Year Old Highland Park whisky.

A dessert of honey poached pear, brown butter crumble and brown sugar ice cream parfait paired with 18 Year Old Highland Park whisky.

Cocktails will also be served, including Highball with Lemon and Soda, Old Fashioned Ginger and Vanilla and Old Fashioned Salted Honey.

Described as the most “complex and balanced whisky on the planet”, Highland Park is characterised by flavours shaped by the extraordinary contrasts of its Orkney Island home. From such a distinct and seemingly harsh place comes a single malt whisky that balances heather honey, spicy fruitcake and peat smoke.

National Brand Ambassador Mark Hickey said: “Highland Park is all about offering people a ‘A Wild Harmony’ through our dynamic blend of unexpected contrasts. With the cooler months arriving in Sydney, we were inspired to bring an immersive experience of Scotland’s rugged northeastern coast to the beautiful Botanic Gardens. We can’t wait to share this experience and transport attendees to a wild place – the home of Highland Park, on the Orkney Islands and the most northerly distillery in Scotland.

“We’ve been making Highland Park malt Scotch whisky the same way for over 200 years using only the finest quality seasoned oak casks, matured over time – it’s fair to say it’s the perfect accompaniment for the cooler months, or any occasion in fact. We’re excited to show consumers how versatile our whisky can be, and how easy it is to pair it with a variety of delicious foods.”

Event attendees will also be able to try the recently launched 15 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky, Viking Heart. Created from casks hand-selected by Master Whisky Maker Gordon Motion, the 15 Year Old contains a high percentage of first-fill European oak sherry seasoned casks, which delivers a warm, dry spicy note while first-fill American oak sherry seasoned casks back this up with notes of vanilla and crème brûlée. A small proportion of refill casks allow the DNA of the whisky to shine through, namely its gentle heather peat and lightly fruity character.

Tickets to ‘A Wild Harmony’ Experience will cost $95 per person. For tickets and event information click here. A list of key stockists can be found here.

