Australia’s best beers for 2022

The best beers in Australia have been crowned at the 2022 Australian International Beer Awards (AIBAs). Western Australia’s Beerland Brewing was awarded the prestigious title of Champion Australian Beer for its Beerland Blueberry Clouds, while the Champion International Beer went to Belching Beaver Brewery, CA, United States for its Viva La Beaver Stout.

Melbourne Royal announced the trophy winners for the 2022 AIBAs on Friday night at the sell-out presentation dinner in the spectacular Victoria Pavilion at Melbourne Showgrounds, with more than 900 guests from the beer and brewing industry.

The AIBAs saw competition entries again reach record numbers with 2630 exhibits entered.

Champion Australian-Style Lager went to King Road Brewing Co, Western Australia for its King Road Lager.

Presented by Danielle Green MP, Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Victoria, Champion Victorian Brewery was awarded to Reservoir’s Hawkers Beer, who also snapped up Champion Large Australian Brewery.

Also among Victorian winners are Dollar Bill Brewing who took out Australian Gypsy Brewer Award after last year winning the major Champion Australian Beer award. Collingwood’s Stomping Ground Brewing Co. took out Champion Medium Australian Brewery.

More international winners include Deep Creek Brewing Co, Auckland, New Zealand who won Champion Medium International Brewery; Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan, Bavaria, Germany for Champion Large International Brewery; Artmonster Brewery, Gyeonggi-do, Korea took out Champion Small International Brewery and The Bold Mariner Brewing Co, Virginia, United States snapped up the Gary Sheppard Memorial Trophy For The Best New Exhibitor.

Head judges Tina Panoutsos, Warren Pawsey and Justin Fox said: “Assessment of the final 21 beers to determine the Champion Australian and International Beers left no doubt in the minds of the 15 selected judges that these awards celebrate and award truly spectacular beers. Congratulations to the winning brewers and breweries, we raise our glass to you.”

While there were plenty of craft beers in the mix, international names also made their mark. Carlton & United Breweries (team pictured above) celebrated winning 20 awards across 16 categories.

“What a great way to end the week! Thank you 2022 Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA) for recognising our beers as some of the best in the world,” said CEO Danny Celoni.

“A big shout out to the Peroni team on winning the 2022 Best Pilsner Trophy. Peroni beat out 142 entries from around the world to take out the title.”

2022 AIBA trophy winners

Champion Australian Beer : Beerland (WA) Blueberry Clouds (Draught)

: Beerland (WA) Blueberry Clouds (Draught) Champion International Beer : Belching Beaver (USA) Viva La Beaver (Packaged)

: Belching Beaver (USA) Viva La Beaver (Packaged) Champion Large Australian Brewery : Hawkers (VIC)

: Hawkers (VIC) Champion Large International Brewery : Weihenstephan (GER)

: Weihenstephan (GER) Champion Medium Australian Brewery : Stomping Ground (VIC)

: Stomping Ground (VIC) Champion Medium International Brewery : Deep Creek (NZ)

: Deep Creek (NZ) Champion Small Australian Brewery : Moffat Beach (QLD)

: Moffat Beach (QLD) Champion Small International Brewery : Artmonster (KOR)

: Artmonster (KOR) Champion Victorian Brewery : Hawkers (VIC)

: Hawkers (VIC) Gary Sheppard Memorial Trophy for the Best New Exhibitor : The Bold Mariner (USA)

: The Bold Mariner (USA) Australian Gypsy Brewer Award : Dollar Bill (VIC)

: Dollar Bill (VIC) Best Media : Clare Burnett (Brews News)

: Clare Burnett (Brews News) Best Australian Style Lager : King Road (WA) King Road Lager (Draught)

: King Road (WA) King Road Lager (Draught) Best European-Style Lager (Excluding Pilsner) : 3 Ravens (VIC) Hugin (Packaged)

: 3 Ravens (VIC) Hugin (Packaged) Best International Lager : Revel (QLD) NZ Pils (Draught)

: Revel (QLD) NZ Pils (Draught) Best Pilsner : Asahi (JPN) Peroni (Draught)

: Asahi (JPN) Peroni (Draught) Best Amber/Dark Lager (Excluding Baltic-Style Porter) : King River (VIC) Mabon Doppelbock (Packaged)

: King River (VIC) Mabon Doppelbock (Packaged) Best Australian Style-Pale Ale : Cheeky Monkey (WA) XPA (Draught)

: Cheeky Monkey (WA) XPA (Draught) Best Modern Pale Ale : Co-Conspirators (VIC) The Hop Peddler Hazy Pale Ale (Draught)

: Co-Conspirators (VIC) The Hop Peddler Hazy Pale Ale (Draught) Best International-Style Pale Ale : Moffat Beach (QLD) Shadow Of The Moon Eclipse, Strong Pale Ale (Packaged)

: Moffat Beach (QLD) Shadow Of The Moon Eclipse, Strong Pale Ale (Packaged) Best British or European-Style Ale (Including IPA & Pale Ale) : Stomping Ground (VIC) Raspberry Smash (Packaged)

: Stomping Ground (VIC) Raspberry Smash (Packaged) Best Traditional Pale Ale : Moffat Beach (QLD) Trilogy Best Coast IPA (Packaged)

: Moffat Beach (QLD) Trilogy Best Coast IPA (Packaged) Best Modern India Pale Ale : Hop Nation (VIC) Get The Gist (Draught)

: Hop Nation (VIC) Get The Gist (Draught) Best Amber/Dark Ale : Ocean Reach (VIC) Journey Home Black IPA (Packaged)

: Ocean Reach (VIC) Journey Home Black IPA (Packaged) Best Porter or Stout (including Baltic-Style Porter ): Stomping Ground (VIC) Bunker Porter (Draught)

): Stomping Ground (VIC) Bunker Porter (Draught) Best Reduced/Low Alcohol Beer : Stone & Wood (NSW) East Point (Draught)

: Stone & Wood (NSW) East Point (Draught) Best Non-Alcohol Beer : Bach (NZ) All Day Non-Alcoholic IPA (Packaged)

: Bach (NZ) All Day Non-Alcoholic IPA (Packaged) Best Wheat Beer : China Resources Snow Breweries (CHN) Lowen White Beer (Packaged)

: China Resources Snow Breweries (CHN) Lowen White Beer (Packaged) Best Belgian/French Ale : Molly Rose (VIC) Nectarined (Packaged)

: Molly Rose (VIC) Nectarined (Packaged) Best Fruit Beer : Beerland (WA) Blueberry Clouds (Draught)

: Beerland (WA) Blueberry Clouds (Draught) Best Wood- And Barrel-Aged Beer: Wayward (NSW) Ripasso Bianco (Packaged)

Wayward (NSW) Ripasso Bianco (Packaged) Best Specialty Beer : Big Shed (SA) Viscosiraptor (Packaged)

: Big Shed (SA) Viscosiraptor (Packaged) Best Specialty Flavoured Beer : Belching Beaver (USA) Viva La Beaver (Packaged)

: Belching Beaver (USA) Viva La Beaver (Packaged) Best Design – Label/Surface Graphic : Hallertau (NZ) The Keeper

: Hallertau (NZ) The Keeper Consistency of Excellence* (2019, 2021, 2022): Beerfarm (WA) India Pale Ale (Draught)

For the full 2022 AIBA results, click here.