Global launch for Jack & Coke RTD

Brown-Forman and The Coca-Cola Company have announced a global partnership to debut the iconic Jack & Coke cocktail as a branded RTD.

Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD will be made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola. It will be available in markets around the world, with initial launch planned for Mexico in late 2022.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” said Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting.

“Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel’s RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel’s and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world.”

Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company James Quincey said: “We keep consumers at the centre of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, and that includes new products with our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” said “We are excited about our new relationship with Brown-Forman and look forward to the introduction of Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola.“

The Jack & Coke can and packaging, will feature both the trademarks in Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s. While the global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume (ABV) is 5% but will vary depending on the market. A zero sugar version of the beverage will also be available.

