Albo raises a glass at the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dropped by Marrickville’s Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre on his final weekend in Sydney prior to moving to The Lodge. Albo honoured his political hero while enjoying a few Hawke’s Lagers at the recently-opened brewery venue.

The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre is located inside Albanese’s electorate of Grayndler and he donated a framed

photograph of himself and his political hero to the venue’s pool room. The photograph itself shows the would-be PM meeting then PM, Bob Hawke, in 1986. The piece now hangs alongside other iconic photos and pieces of previously Hawke-owned memorabilia, such as the former Prime Minister’s golf clubs and a treasured cigar humidifier.

Welcoming Albanese to the venue were Hawke’s widow Blanche d’Alpuget; daughter, Sue Pieters-Hawke; and granddaughter, Sophie Taylor-Price, who was accompanied by partner Rupert Taylor-Price and newborn son, Hugo.

d’Alpuget said: “Bob was a big Albo supporter and one of the last speeches — it might have been the very last speech he gave — was for Albo’s 20th year in parliament. By then Bob was really quite sick, but he rose to the occasion.”

Albanese said: “This venue is an incredible tribute to Bob. Having a beer there with four generations of the Hawke family on the weekend, you couldn’t help but think just how much Bob would have loved the event and the vibe the owners have created. I’m proud to represent the Inner West in our national parliament. The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre is the latest addition to the long list of venues that bring the community together.”

Hawke’s Brewing co-founder Nathan Lennon said: “The Hawke’s journey started in 2017, off the back of the question – ‘Who would you most like to have a beer with?’ Never in our wildest dreams did we think that conversation would set us on course to starting a beer company with one of Australia’s greatest Prime Ministers, Bob Hawke, let alone welcoming Prime Minister Albanese into our own brewery venue some five years later. We’re incredibly appreciative that Albo spent some of his weekend in Marrickville to enjoy a few beers at the Beer & Leisure Centre.”

When asked who he’d “most like to have a beer with”, Prime Minister Albanese nominated Jacinda Ardern.

“The best beers are enjoyed with close friends and family. Prime Minister Ardern is a close friend and

Kiwis are our family,” said Albanese.