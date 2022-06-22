NON introduces Everyday Range

NON has introduced its Everyday Range just in time for Dry July. The collection of three hand-crafted non-alcoholic wine alternatives comes in a tasting pack as an entry point to NON World.

The bundle includes fan favourites NON1 (Salted Raspberry & Chamomile), NON3 (Toasted Cinnamon & Yuzu) and NON7 (Stewed Cherry & Coffee). Each features intricately balanced fruit, tannins, salinity and acidity.

While best paired with food, NON can be enjoyed as an aperitif or a spritzer, an after-dinner drink, or a tasty beverage at any time of day.

A proud supporter of OzHarvest, the brand has announced its commitment to donate $10,000 off the back of sales for the new Everyday Range. Saving food from landfill and preventing greater emission of greenhouse gases, this donation will most enable the delivery of more than 20,000 meals to people in need.

“The Everyday Range is the most approachable entry to the NON world,” said founder Aaron Trotman.

“Without compromising on taste, these 0.0% ABV alternatives bring to you some of the best natural ingredients from renowned growing regions across the globe. A boundary breaking beverage that encourages more mindful drinking under the ever-evolving moderation movement, NON has very quickly set the bar since launching in 2019.”

Shop the new Everyday Range online now at www.non.world/products/non-everyday-set.

Australia gears up for its biggest-ever Dry July