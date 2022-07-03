New wine range is made for meat lovers

AVL Wines has partnered with The Butcher’s Cellar and Coles Liquor to launch a range of wines that are made by meat lovers, for meat lovers.

The Butcher’s Cellar is a brand committed to showcasing best-in-class butchers locally and internationally and sharing their wealth of knowledge. Its wines have been designed to take the guesswork out of what to pair with your favourite cut of

meat.

The range features a Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Malbec, with game-changing butchers such as Brett ‘Lawsy’ Laws from NSW featuring on the bottle labels, sharing techniques and recipes, and working alongside Aussie winemakers to

pair each wine with select cuts of meat.

Paul Di Vito, Founder of The Butcher’s Cellar, said: “Australia has seen a recent revival of backyard meat enthusiasts bringing home their favourite cuts of meat and sitting back with mates as they cook it low and slow. The inspiration behind ‘The Butcher’s Cellar’ is to empower consumers to be able to select a wine that is made to match perfectly with meat, because there’s nothing worse than having delicious meat but not having a bloody good drop to pair it with.

“The Butcher’s Cellar is more than just a great wine range, it is also about celebrating and shining a light on the craft of our Aussie legends like Lawsy and the butchering community.”

The Butcher’s Cellar is endorsed by The Butcher’s Alliance and is a proud sponsor of the Australian Butchers’ Team, enabling Aussie butchers to reach the 2022 World Butcher’s Challenge in Sacramento later this year.

AVL Wines CEO Craig Garvin said: “This is a great initiative that responds to emerging trends in the industry, putting the consumer at the heart of everything we do is core to our strategy. AVL continues to be an innovation leader and is proud to be associated with the Butchers products.”

The Butcher’s Cellar is available exclusively through Liquorland and First Choice Liquor stores for an RRP of $20.

