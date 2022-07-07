Burleigh Brewing gingers up its latest release

Gold Coast brewery Burleigh Brewing has released a new premium beer called Burleigh Sass, featuring a fragrant ginger aroma and subtle spicy character.

“We first brewed Burleigh Sass as a Taphouse Exclusive beer in our pilot plant and the response from our Taphouse customers was a genuine love for a real beer with real ginger – nothing sweet or artificial,” said Brewmaster and Co-Founder Brennan Fielding.

“Burleigh Sass is anything but sweet. We’ve used natural Australian ginger to create an easy drinking ale with a beautiful straw colour. It’s a real beer brewed with real local ginger and without any sugar.”

Burleigh Sass contains only 100 calories per bottle and is preservative free, vegan friendly, non-pasteurised and is crafted to reduce gluten. With an ABV of 4.2 per cent, its simple ingredients list consists of malted barley, natural

hops, ginger and water.

The packaging artwork, featuring Burleigh Brewing’s new muse, was created by Gold Coast pop artist Courtenay McCue.

McCue began her connection with Burleigh Brewing a few years ago under the ‘Brewing Local Artists’ program, an initiative by Burleigh Brewing that celebrates and showcases the work of emerging artists in their community, to reach audiences far and wide.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate and lead with our craft. Burleigh Sass brings a fresh quality to our line-up, complimenting the likes of Burleigh Bighead No-Carb Lager and Burleigh Twisted Palm Tropical Pale Ale,” Fielding said.

Burleigh Sass is available to purchase from the Burleigh Brewing Taphouse, and in select Dan Murphy’s, BWS and independent sellers nationwide.