Dylan Alcott joins Grant Burge

Grant Burge has partnered with Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott to encourage all Aussies to celebrate their ambitions, achieve their goals and leave their own mark on society.

In the largest campaign to date for the brand and its parent company Accolade Wines, ‘Leave Your Mark’ hopes to inspire people to pursue their passions.

Alcott has already achieved so much in his 31 years – including four Paralympic gold medals and being the only male in any form of tennis to win the Golden Slam.

In his new role as Grant Burge ambassador, Alcott shares a unique glimpse into his motivations, future aspirations and how he strives to leave his mark on society, focused on promoting equality across all abilities.

“I’m pumped to join the Grant Burge family and be part of Leave Your Mark, a campaign that shares my own desire to motivate people to be the best version of themselves and make a difference,” he said.

“It’s not about our past achievements or wins but what we are going to do next; being future-focused and striving to make a positive impact in what we do.”

As part of the brand’s alliance with Alcott, Grant Burge is also an official partner of the Dylan Alcott Foundation – a charitable organisation with the purpose of helping young adults living with a disability to achieve their dreams and realise their full potential.

To mark the partnership, Grant Burge will be donating $2 from select wine bottle sales later this year to establish tertiary education scholarships in conjunction with the foundation across the country, eliminating barriers to education and providing future work opportunities for all Australians.

Accolade Wines Marketing Director ANZ Jack Glover said, “Leave Your Mark is a campaign that represents Grant Burge’s progressive approach to winemaking, our commitment to continually evolving our portfolio and ensuring we are crafting premium wines to be enjoyed by all that over-deliver at every price point.

“Importantly, at the heart of the Leave Your Mark campaign is the message that it’s not about our past achievements but what we are going to do next. As a brand, Grant Burge is committed to pushing the envelope when it comes to category innovation, premiumisation and diversification. We are a market leader of premium Australian Shiraz and the Leave Your Mark campaign, spearheaded by Dylan Alcott, is designed to grow the category, and bring new audiences to the world of premium wine.”