Double Gold for Bundaberg Rum at ISC

Bundaberg Rum has taken out Gold medals at 2022 International Spirits Challenge (ISC) for the third year running.

After building a strong presence at the ISC with previous Trophy wins in 2020 and 2021, Bundy won a Double Gold Award for its Distillery Visitor Centre and a Gold Award for Distillery Tour.

The Bundaberg Rum Distillery Visitor Centre was met with stiff competition from across the globe, but the Queensland icon was recognised for its unique Bundy blend of warmth and hospitality paired with rich Australian history.

Bundaberg Rum was also recognised in the Distillery Tour category for its ‘Blend Your Own Rum’ experience, allowing visitors to meet with expert guides and blend their very own rum liquid direct from the barrel.

Bundaberg Rum Distillery Marketing & Experience Manager Duncan Littler said: “To be continually recognised by these Double Gold & Gold medal wins at an international level makes me incredibly proud to be part of Bundaberg Rum and speaks to the global appeal of this Australian-born and bred product.

“Each year, the team work tirelessly to deliver an experience unlike anything else in the world and without fail continue to delight and surprise global visitors with a Distillery Experience that is truly world-class.

“For this to be recognised internationally by an award of this scale is testament to the unrivalled dedication and commitment of the Bundy Rum team. To earn Double Gold awards in the Visitor Centre and Tour categories for the past three years is a fantastic achievement, and each award feels more special than the last.”

Inflation tipped to fuel rum sales explosion