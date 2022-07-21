The best hotel bars & restaurants in NSW

The winners of the Tourism Accommodation Australia NSW Awards for Excellence were announced at a gala event in Sydney this week, with some of the state’s top hotel bars and restaurants taking out major trophies.

An audience of more than 600 industry and political leaders attended the event including NSW Minister for Transport and Veterans, David Elliott MP, Shadow Minister for Trade and Tourism Kevin Hogan MP and Australian Hotels Association NSW and National President Scott Leach.

TAA NSW Chair Richard Doyle told the crowd the night was not only a chance to celebrate the finalists and winners, but a chance to acknowledge the sense of family and commitment which had united the industry throughout the pandemic.

“The impacts have been felt differently by all of you, but no one has escaped unscathed,” he said.

“We are an industry built on relationships and we will never again take for granted the experience of being able to gather in a room together with friends and colleagues and break bread.”

TAA NSW and National CEO Michael Johnson said the night was the perfect time for the sector to come back together after the challenges of the past two years.

“If nothing else, the pandemic proved that our industry is both resilient and innovative,” he said.

“The opportunity to come together and recognise the efforts of those who continued to perform at the top of their game despite the challenges we have all faced was certainly something to celebrate. It was also great to have the Accommodation Association join us as we work towards finalising the amalgamation of these two great accommodation organisations.

“I congratulate all our winners, highly-commended recipients, and finalists.”

The winning hotel bars and restaurants were:

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR (MID RANGE – SUPERIOR) WINNER: Mister Percy The Woolstore 1888 by Ovolo

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Cucina Porto The Star Sydney

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR (DELUXE) WINNER: Amara Spicers Sangoma Retreat

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Atelier by Sofitel Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

BRASSERIE/CAFÉ OF THE YEAR WINNER: Bistro Manly Manly Pacific

BAR OF THE YEAR (MID-RANGE – SUPERIOR) WINNER: Two Doctors Whiskey Tavern Fairmont Resort & Spa Blue Mountains – MGallery Collection (above)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mister Percy The Woolstore 1888 by Ovolo

BAR OF THE YEAR (DELUXE) WINNER: Cirq Crown Towers Sydney (above)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Rombergs Crystalbrook Kingsley

For a full list of TAA NSW Award winners visit: www.taanswawards.com.au