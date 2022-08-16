Brookvale Union introduces Vodka Lemon Squash

Brookvale Union has introduced a new RTD to its family: Brookvale Union Vodka Lemon Squash.

Its an adaptation of a classic that’s quenched the thirsts of Aussies for generations and marks the first time the brand has dipped its toe into six percent ABV.

“We’ve recognised the growing consumer trend for nostalgic and familiar flavours, with drinkers wanting a release from the super serious world with great tasting, uncomplicated drinks” said Brookvale Union Chief Marketing Officer Todd Atkinson.

“They’re looking for high energy good times, and want a drink to match, so we’ve created a new Aussie pub classic made with some naughty little lemons to whet their whistles.”

According to Atkinson, as with all Brookvale Union drinks, the number one priority for the team when creating Vodka Lemon Squash was flavour.

The RTD features quality ingredients and real lemon juice concentrate, resulting in an easy drinking, refreshing drink that’s surprisingly low in sugar.

Brookvale Union Vodka Lemon Squash is available in the RTD fridge in all good bottle shops.

Brookvale Union leads RTD dollar growth

IRI hosted a “Pandemic Premiumisation” presentation last week that revealed Brookvale Union Ginger Beer was over-indexing in the super-premium beer category.

Ginger Beer dollar growth is up +144% 2YA, with Brookvale Union Ginger Beer the no.2 beer sub-brand for growth outside of Great Northern.

Pandemic premiumisation drives huge drinks growth