Program announced for Caper Byron Bay

Caper Byron Bay has launched its program of more than 30 diverse events and experiences. The event will showcase Northern Rivers food, beverages, music and art during a four-day celebration in November.

Formally known as REVEL, the festival has renamed to Caper Byron Bay, inspired by its namesake Caper- verb; To frolic about in a happy manner.

From 10-13 November 2022, locals and travellers can experience restaurant takeovers, free art exhibitions, bush tucker tours, live music events, long lunches and curated dinners, brewery and gins tours, immersive workshops, and more.

Caper Byron Bay Food and Culture Festival Founder and Director Alex Taylor said: “The festival program has been curated to highlight the very best of the region. The only problem with this is that we’re so spoilt here – there are just so many people

doing incredible things! Keeping in mind it’s our first year, we didn’t want to over-cook it, so to speak, with too many events in the program. But that just means we’ve got lots of room to grow in future years.”

The food and beverage component of Caper Byron Bay has been led by Festival Food Curator, David Moyle. Ticketed events include a five-course dinner at Bar Heather with Palisa Anderson and her premium produce from Boon Luck, bottomless oysters and Bellini’s at Balcony Bar & Oyster Co, a sourdough workshop with Bread Social, and a decadent four-course degustation long lunch and natural wine pairing at Supernatural.

People can also expect an educational panel discussion, tour and farm-to-table feast with The Farm x Three Blue Ducks, tours with Brookes Gin & Common People Brewery, canapes and drinks at Shelter, a backyard BBQ & brew with 100 Mile Table at Stone & Wood, long lunches at Beach Byron Bay & Raes on Wategos, beats, bubbles and brunch at Treehouse on Belongil, a Spanish fiesta at The Hut, a Sicilian-inspired fare with Mosey On Inn Group at Jilly Winery, and more.

Three Blue Ducks Co-Owner Jeff Bennett said: “Festivals and events are vital in regional places because they bring communities together, and that’s what I think is most important about Caper Byron Bay. After years kept apart and

exceedingly trying times, we’re all aching to get together again and celebrate, and celebration in my opinion is best done with food and drinks! Events like these also make great excuses for fun collaborations, hence we’ve signed on for two within Caper. An educational event with The Farm and a Fire Feast dinner with Brookie’s Gin.”

Caper Byron Bay will also be turning the Brunswick Picture House into a Yum Cha restaurant with old Shanghai vibes across Saturday and Sunday, with famed Melbourne Chinatown Diner ShanDong MaMa. The festival is also welcoming guest chef Louis Tikaram from Brisbane’s Stanley restaurant, who will be joining the Brunswick Picture House on Friday and Saturday night for ‘dinner and show’ take-over – Cantonese and Cabaret.

For the performance aspect of the evenings, previous ABC’s Playschool host and jazz singer, Monica Trapaga will be taking the stage.

For arts, culture and wellness, Caper Byron Bay will showcase free exhibitions at Yeah, Nice Gallery, art salon Gallery 7, Gallery 3 and ThomGallery. There will be saltwater therapy and an ‘anti-bad vibes circle’ with OneWave Fluro Friday and an experience to embrace Bundjalung Nation’s Indigenous culture with a special Karkalla and Explore Byron Bay event. The day begins with a walk on Country tour led by Explore Byron Bay owner and Arakwal woman Delta Kay, and followed by a five-course all-inclusive lunch curated by Karkalla chef and owner Mindy Woods.

Entrepreneur and Restaurateur, Maurice Terzini (Icebergs Dining Room and Bar, CicciaBella, RE,

Belongil Beach Italian Food) will be partaking in the program. Belongil Beach Italian Food will host a vibrant sunset party on 13 November, with five hours of Italian-inspired canapes, a drinks packaging including cocktails, and a rotating line-up

of special guest DJs all night long.

Terzini said: “Having the chance to collaborate on Caper Byron Bay Food and Culture Festival is an incredible honour. Belongil Beach Italian Food was always designed to be a local hang out, in addition to catering to the increasing Byron Bay and the Northern Rivers tourist trade. The festival will give us the opportunity to work with like-minded individuals and businesses, who share the same sense of values and ethics – showcasing the best of Byron Bay and surrounds!”

The heart and creative hub of Caper Byron Bay Festival will be Caper Village, Presented by North Byron Hotel. The festival will be taking over the entire North Byron Hotel in the Byron Arts & Industrial Estate and transforming it into a spectacle for the senses, becoming a food, art and entertainment precinct packed with full-day programming.

The hub will include pop-ups of local Northern Rivers restaurant food stalls, bars & beverage stalls from leading local and national producers, live music and DJs, art installations, roaming entertainment, workshops, panels, talks and a huge kids program line-up.

Tickets are on sale now at https://caperbyronbay.com/