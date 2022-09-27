The eleventh release in Archie Rose’s ‘Trials & Exceptions’ series and the second in a two-part exploration that pays tribute to Australia’s majestic eucalypt trees is the limited release Stringybark Smoked Single Malt Whisky.

Following the release of Red Gum Smoked Single Malt Whisky in early 2022, as the first exploratory trial, the Stringybark Smoked Single Malt Whisky marks the second phase and a benchmark for subsequent Archie Rose smoked whiskies.

Fulfilling a goal to replace Scottish peated malt with Australian wood smoked malt, the Stringybark Smoked Single Malt Whisky is crafted from a five-malt mash bill, including a local malt that has been roasted or smoked with wood from the native stringybark tree.

“This is a particularly exciting release for Archie Rose, as it represents a milestone not only in our own history, but also in how whisky has traditionally been made” said founder, Will Edwards.

“We always strive to re-define distilling traditions, putting innovation and sustainability at the forefront of everything we do, and this release really showcases those values and our goal to create truly Australian whiskies.”

Master Distiller Dave Withers said: “Like all great whisky lovers, I have been forever fascinated by the flavour of smoke in whiskies. Using Scottish peated malt to make an Australian whisky seemed silly. The malt speaks of its origin in flavour and provenance. We felt it was really important to therefore reimagine what an Australian smoked whisky made with native Australian ingredients could look like. In essence we wanted to make a whisky with a distinctively Australian voice and flavour.”

With only 2450 bottles in existence, Stringybark Smoked Single Malt Whisky launches via the Archie Rose website and the Cellar Door on 6 October 2022. RRP $199.

Why Australia is winning the whisky game