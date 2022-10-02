19 Crimes launches Snoop Cali Rosé in Australia

Snoop Dogg and 19 Crimes have launched their latest wine collaboration, Snoop Cali Rosé. A blend of Grenache and

Zinfandel, the wine brings a touch of the hip-hop icon’s iconic West Coast Style to Australia.

The first Californian rosé for the brand and second collaboration with the hip-hop icon, Snoop Cali Rosé continues to cast a contemporary lens on 19 Crimes, a line of wines inspired by the convicts turned colonists that helped build Australia.

Snoop said: “We did it big with 19 Crimes Cali Red, so you know we had to do it again – and this time, I was thinking pink. I can’t wait for everyone to sip on my Snoop Cali Rosé and bring those fresh feels from spring into summer and beyond. I hope when you open a bottle of this wine you take a little mind trip to my Cali home. This is how we Rosé the Snoop Dogg way!”

19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé follows Snoop Dogg and 19 Crimes’ first collaboration, Snoop Cali Red, which has seen strong success in-market since its release in 2021.

Treasury Premium Brands Marketing & Category Director Ben Culligan said: “After the success of Cali Red, we’re excited to bring 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé to Australia and look forward to seeing the response. As a culture creator, innovator and a leader in pop culture, our partnership with Snoop Dogg continues to bring new consumers to the wine category and it’s great to see this innovation go from strength to strength.”

Cali Rosé was the number one product Innovation of 2021 in the US according to IRI (total US MULO, calendar year 2020 and calendar year ending 11.28.21, dollar sales).

19 Crimes Snoop Cali Rosé, RRP $18, is now available from leading liquor stores nationwide.

19 Crimes Launches First Sparkling Wine with Snoop Dogg

TWE has expanded its Snoop range in the United States, adding Snoop Cali Gold to the line up.

The gold-foiled edition of Snoop’s iconic label contains a new web-based Augmented Reality experience giving fans the option to hear Snoop rap his timeless party track “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” from the classic Doggystyle album. To activate the feature, simply scan the QR code located on the back of the bottle using a mobile device and the Doggfather himself comes to life.

Snoop said: “We wanted something cool with that O.G. party vibe and I’m hyped to add Snoop Cali Gold to my 19 Crimes collection. This sparkling wine has a fun, fresh feel to it that people will enjoy. Let’s get it poppin with Snoop Cali Gold!”

Global Vice President 19 Crimes Franchise John Wardley said: “We couldn’t be more ecstatic for Snoop Cali Gold. This is an especially celebratory launch, arriving on the heels of an incredibly successful year for 19 Crimes. It has been a pleasure to work with Snoop on this new wine and welcome the first Sparkling to his existing Cali line up.”

Snoop Cali Gold joins 19 Crimes’ existing line of California wines and marks Snoop Dogg’s third collaboration with the brand. The sparkling wine debuts following the massive success of Snoop Cali Red, the number one selling single wine in IRI’s New Product Pacesetter history.

TWE extends its contract with Snoop Dogg