Cointreau celebrates Day of the Dead at Butter

Cointreau is teaming up with Butter Surry Hills to celebrate the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) throughout November.

The iconic French liqueur will offer bottomless margaritas teamed with a Mexican-themed feast from November 2 until the end of the month.

The partnership has seen the creation of six dishes by Butter’s Executive Chef Julian Cincotta, served alongside 90 minutes of bottomless Original or Spicy Margaritas made with Cointreau.

Day of the Dead festivities unfold over the first two days of November in towns and cities throughout Mexico, with revellers holding parades and parties and making offerings to lost loved ones.

The menu will feature Grandma’s Guac with corn chips, corn with manchego cheese and lime, Wedge Salad with Mexican white dressing and crispy bits, Impossible Pork Chilli Fries, Butter’s Fried Chicken Tacos garnished with jalapeño mayo and pico de gallo, plus a plate of Butter’s signature hot fresh cinnamon donuts to finish.

Butter is a hybrid fried chicken, fashion store and bar that draws on American and South East Asian influences to produce its menu.

The Cointreau x Butter Day of the Dead set menu is available for $90 per person, exclusively at Butter Surry Hills.

To book, visit: www.buttersydney.com.au