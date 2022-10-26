Gintonica champions Australian-made with 2022 Advent Calendar

Gintonica, the company behind the country’s longest running 50ml Gin Advent Calendar, is championing Australian craft gin with this year’s release.

Aussies will be able to sip and savour a local craft gin a day between 1-24 December 2022 with Gintonica’s renowned Perfect Pour 50ml Advent Calendar. They can expect to sample creations from a vast array of the country’s top gin distillers and distilleries, including renowned, award-winning brands and emerging producers.

Due to popular demand, the 1st Edition 30ml Advent Calendar, the younger sibling of the iconic Perfect Pour product, will be making a return this year.

For the first time ever, all products in the calendars will also be available for purchase in full bottles via the Gintonica website, with Advent customers able to take advantage of a 10% discount.

The bottles feature bespoke mini-me distillery labels, and each calendar comes complete with its own collector’s

item style art deco box, tasting notes and serving suggestions.

Gintonica founder David Box said: “Australia’s craft gin scene is constantly evolving, and in my opinion, is one of the world’s most creative and forward thinking.

“This year we really wanted to highlight this, by presenting Aussies with not only the gift that keeps on giving in our classic sample sizes, but by inviting customers to purchase their favourites in full sized bottles via our website.”

Gintonica’s Advent Calendar range is now available to shop online here.

